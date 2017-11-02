Asus ROG G703 Gaming Laptop Now Available

The Republic of Gamers arm of Asus announced the immediate availability of its G703VI-XH74K gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor.



In addition to its 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor running at speeds up to 4.3GHz, this laptop comes packed with 32GB of DDR4-2800 MHz RAM and two 256GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs in RAID 0 paired with a secondary 1TB 5400rpm hard drive for storage.



Graphics are handled by an overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with 8GB GDDR5X that, according to the company, can reach a maximum clock speed of 1,974 MHz on the core and 10.3 GHz on the memory.



Other features include a 17.3-inch full HD IPS-level display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and built-in G-Sync technology, Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0 display outputs. This laptop is also equipped with a built-in Xbox wireless controller module, although the Xbox controller themselves are optional.



The G703VI-XH74K boasts ports aplenty, including a gigabit Ethernet jack, a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, and an SD card reader. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.



The Aura RGB-lit keyboard features an integrated Xbox hotkey, four zones of lighting control, nine lighting effects, four isolated hotkeys, 2.5mm key travel, and anti-ghosting technology.



The Asus ROG G703VI-XH74K is available now from the company store for $3,500.





Asus ROG G703VI-XH74K Processor Intel Core i7-7820HK Memory 32GB DDR4 2800 MHz Display 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC 144Hz Graphics GeForce GTX 1080 8GB Storage 2 x 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD + 1TB 2.5” Hard Drive Camera 1280 x 720 HD Webcam Networking 2x2 802.11ac

Built-in Bluetooth V4.1

Gigabit Ethernet Jack I/O 1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1

4x USB 3.0

1x Thunderbolt 3

1x Mini DisplayPort

1x HDMI

1x AC adapter plug Audio ESS Sabre DAC Battery 74Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion Power Adapter 150W Dimensions 16.7 x 12.6 x 2” Weight 10.6 lb Price $3,500