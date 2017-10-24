Login | Sign Up
Asus RoG Adds Strix 'Hero' And 'Scar' Gaming Laptops

by

The Republic of Gamers arm of Asus announced a trio of new Strix series gaming laptops powered by Intel’s 7th Generation Core i7-7700HQ processor.

These new gaming laptops share a number of features, including a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ running at 2.8GHz (Turbo up to 3.8GHz), 16GB DDR4-2400 MHz, and a single 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD paired with a 1TB FireCuda SSHD.

The Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 features a 15.6" FHD 120Hz display with a 1920 x 1080 max resolution powered by a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 is equipped with a larger 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 5ms display with wide viewing angles, fast 5ms response time, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Finally, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 also features a 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 but includes built-in G-SYNC support, as well. The company stated there will “soon” be a 15” variant of this laptop available with a 144Hz panel.

The company stated the 17.3” Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 is available immediately with a $1,600 MSRP. The 15.6” ASUS ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 and 15.6” 144Hz ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 will be available next month priced at $1,600 and $1,900 respectively.


Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74
Processor7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor
Memory16GB DDR4 2400 MHz
Display15.6" FHD 1920 x 1080
120Hz 25ms with 178° viewing angles		17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz
5ms with wide viewing angles		17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC
144Hz 9ms with 178°viewing angles
GraphicsGeForce GTX 1060 6GBGeForce GTX 1070 8GB
Storage256GB NVMe PCIe SSD + 1TB FireCuda SSHD (8GB cache)
Camera1280 x 720 HD Webcam
Networking2x2 802.11ac
Built-in Bluetooth V4.1
Gigabit Ethernet Jack
I/O1x Combo audio jack
1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1
4x USB 3.0
1x Mini DisplayPort
1x HDMI
1x AC adapter plug
AudioDual 3.5W stereo speakers
Battery64Wh 4-cell Lithium-Ion
Power Adapter150W
Dimensions15.1 x 10.3 x 0.8~0.9 in
Weight5.1 lb
Price$1,600$1,900
Steven Lynch
  • Martell1977
    So...what makes these different or special compared to the other Intel/nVidia laptops already available? I must say I'm surprised they don't include 8th gen CPU's considering how late in the 7th gen lifespan it is.

    I know ASUS released a Ryzen laptop with a RX 580 in it, but TBH, I'm waiting to see what AMD has coming with the mobile CPU's.

    Some real competition in this sector would be nice. Hopefully AMD can get the upcoming Vega GPU's in some laptops. *NEW* products with the same specs over and over is getting old.
