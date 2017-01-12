Login | Sign Up
Funcom Releases 'Conan Exiles' System Requirements

by - Source: Steam

Conan Exiles arrives on Steam's Early Access at the end of the month, and Funcom, the team currently developing the game, released its final minimum and recommended hardware requirements.

Based on the chart below, Funcom didn’t highlight a particular AMD or Intel CPU and is instead opting to let users choose their own, so long as it meets the minimum clock speed of 3.0 GHz. For GPUs, the studio listed specific Nvidia cards, and stated that fans can also use the “AMD equivalent.” To make things easier for you, we created a CPU and GPU hierarchy chart that compares the many processors and GPUs on the market. Funcom also noted that the game's recommended requirements will let fans play the game on Ultra graphics settings.

Conan ExilesMinimumRecommended (uses Ultra graphics settings)
CPUIntel Core i3 (3.0 GHz or higher) or AMD equivalentIntel Core i5 or i7 (3.0 GHz or higher) or AMD equivalent
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) or AMD equivalent Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD equivalent
RAM4 GB8 GB
Storage35 GB35 GB
OSWindows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version1111

In our Winter Games Preview, we highlighted Conan Exiles as one of the more noteworthy titles coming this season. In the game, you must find a way to survive a harsh environment filled with enemies and dangerous creatures. Once you manage to create better tools to fend off foes, you can start building your empire and wage wars against other AI-controlled groups or even rival players, if you’re playing in multiplayer mode.

NameConan Exiles
TypeFirst-person, Action/Adventure
DeveloperFuncom
PublisherFuncom
PlatformsPC, Xbox One
Where To BuySteam
Release Date
  • January 31 (Early Access, PC)
  • Spring 2017 (Xbox Game Preview)
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • d_kuhn
    Looks like a very cool game... will definitely take a look when it's finished and officially released.
