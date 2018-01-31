Intel NUCs With Gemini Lake CPUs Detailed In Technical Docs
New Intel NUC products have been detailed in a technical document. The upcoming embedded systems are built on the recently announced Gemini Lake platform, which replaces the Apollo Lake platform.
In total, three products are detailed in the document: two kits and one complete system. The NUC7CJYH and NUC7PJYH kits both come without memory, storage, or an OS. Where the two differ is in their CPUs. The NUC7CJYH has an embedded dual-core Celeron J4005, while the NUC7PJYH uses a quad-core Pentium Silver J5005. Both of these are listed with 10W TDPs, but the Pentium Silver will be the faster thanks to its higher turbo clock (2.8GHz vs 2.7GHz), extra cores (4 vs 2), and faster integrated GPU (Intel 605 with 18 EUs vs Intel 600 with 12 EUs). The only complete system, the NUC7CJYS, uses the slower Celeron CPU and also comes with 4GB of DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM memory, 32GB of e-MMC flash storage, and a Windows 10 Home license.
As we previously reported, Gemini Lake, as a platform, brings decode support for 10-bit video codecs and integrated HDMI 2.0. All of the products have two of these ports. The video improvements will make these new NUCs suitable for HDR content playback. Unfortunately, the CPUs’ six native PCI-E lanes aren’t going to very useful, because none of the NUCs have any M.2 slots. The only provisions for expanding storage are one 2.5”drive slot and an SDXC card slot. For wireless connectivity, all the NUCs feature Intel’s Wireless-AC 9462-D2W card, which supports AC-Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.
Gemini Lake is still a new platform, having only been announced in late 2017. We’re just starting to see products with it trickle out. These new NUCs haven’t been listed on Intel’s website yet, so we don’t have any pricing or availability information.
Intel NUC Kit NUC7CJYH
Intel NUC NUC7PJYH
Intel NUC Mini PC NUC7CJYS
CPU
Intel Celeron J4005
Intel Pentium Silver J5005
Intel Celeron J4005
GPU
Intel UHD 600
Intel UHD 605
Intel UHD 600
Memory
Supports Up To 8GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz (2 DIMM slots)
Supports Up To 8GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz (2 DIMM slots)
-4GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz DIMM installed
Supports Up To 8GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz (2 DIMM slots)
Storage
-1x SATA with 1x 2.5’’ drive slot
-SDXC card slot (up to 512GB)
-1x SATA with 1x 2.5’’ drive slot
-SDXC card slot (up to 512GB)
-32GB eMMC
-1x SATA with 1x 2.5’’ drive slot
-SDXC card slot (up to 512GB)
Connectivity
-4 x USB 3.0
-2x HDMI 2.0
-RJ-45
-TOSLINK
-4 x USB 3.0
-2x HDMI 2.0
-RJ-45
-TOSLINK
-4 x USB 3.0
-2x HDMI 2.0
-RJ-45
-TOSLINK
Networking
-Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9462-D2W Wi-Fi (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5
-Realtek 8111H-CG Gigabit Ethernet
-Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9462-D2W Wi-Fi (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5
-Realtek 8111H-CG Gigabit Ethernet
-Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9462-D2W Wi-Fi (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5
-Realtek 8111H-CG Gigabit Ethernet
Consumer Infrared Sensor
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dimensions (L x W x H)
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
-
HideOutSo why does it Intel Brand NUC have a Realtek network controller?