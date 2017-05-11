Lian Li's PC-011 Chassis Gets ROG Makeover

Lian Li announced its new PC-O11 WGX chassis certified by Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG). This chassis shares mostly the same features as the PC-O11 WX we looked at earlier this year.

This dual-chambered chassis features a steel frame with tempered glass panels on the main compartment and aluminum side panels on the rear portion. The aluminum front panel features a custom silk screened ROG-inspired design that instantly sets it apart from the plain version of the PC-011.

The PC-O11WGX measures 506 x 277 x 457mm (HxWxD) and weighs in at 10.6kg. The steel frame and tempered glass contribute greatly to the weight of this case. This large chassis supports the use of multiple radiators, mounting locations for 4x 3.5” and 5x 2.5” drives, graphics cards and PSUs up to 430mm in length and CPU coolers as tall as 150mm. You will also find eight expansion slots and support for up to E-ATX motherboards.

The press release states the company optimized the PC-011WGX for liquid cooling compatibility:

The ROG branded PC-O11WGX has been built with feedback from Lian Li PC-O11 users. This is evident by optimized layout for disks on the rear of the chassis, it can fit three 2.5” drives. This puts more focus on liquid cooling and with space for three 360mm radiators for liquid cooling (or three 120mm fans) there is enough capacity for any thermal challenge inside the PC-O11WGX.

The chassis also comes with the O11-1 accessory kit with PCI-E riser cable for mounting your graphics card vertically. Although the PC-011 WGX supports eight 120mm fans and four 80mm fans, the company does not include any fans with the chassis. The top and bottom panels also include mesh dust filters.

The PC-O11WGX will be available mid-May in North America for $319.