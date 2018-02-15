A Newegg GPU Bundle For Every Build

The GPU shortage has improved somewhat, and although it’s now possible to buy most GPUs, prices remain extraordinarily high. To help alleviate the pain of gamers looking to build a new PC, Newegg has been offering GPU bundles lately at excellent price points. Today, the online retailer is back with 13 more bundles.

Each of these bundles includes two items: a GPU and either a motherboard or an AMD Ryzen CPU. The GPUs available in these bundles vary from AMD’s Radeon RX 570 at the low end all the way up to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at the high end. One bundle also includes AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 GPU, which is somewhat surprising due to that GPU's consistently poor availability since its launch.


The CPU selection runs the gamut from the Ryzen 5 1400 up to the Ryzen 1700X and includes almost everything in between. The only notable absence is the Ryzen 5 2400G, which was excluded because it has its own Vega graphics onboard. If you opt for a combo that includes a motherboard, then your options are rather extensive, with X370, Z370, and X299 models available.

In addition to the financial savings you can get with these bundles, the advantage of this particular haul of options is that you have so many different platforms to choose from. The other bundles we’ve spotted recently were limited to Z370 or X299, respectively.

As for the value of these bundles, you’ll be paying more than you would if you had bought these same components a couple of months ago. Indeed, the GPUs in each bundle are priced on average about $100 higher than they were before the shortage. However, that’s still notably lower than what the GPUs currently sell for separately.

At time of publication, one of these bundles has already sold out, so (as usual) if you plan to buy one, act fast!

MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X 8GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 5 1400
US$549.98 Newegg

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC 8GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
US$549.98 Newegg

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Devil AXRX 4GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
US$579.98 Newegg

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor MK2 OC 8GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
US$634.98 Newegg

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC 8GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 7 1700
US$674.98 Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce OC 8GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte Aorus AX370-Gaming 5
US$759.98 Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming 8GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte Aorus AX370-Gaming K7
US$809.98 Newegg

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 Black Edition 8GB GDDR5 + EVGA X299 Micro
US$829.98 Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 56 Gaming OC 8GB HBM2 + Gigabyte AX370-Gaming K5
US$934.98 Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming OC 11GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming Wifi
US$1,029.98 Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming Wifi
US$1,069.98 Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming Wifi
US$1,079.98 Newegg

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming 11GB GDDR5X + EVGA X299 Micro
US$1,209.98 Newegg

