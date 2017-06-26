Nintendo's SNES Classic Edition Arrives September 29 For $80
It’s time to set up camp outside your local game store again. After launching the NES Classic last year, and then discontinuing it earlier this year, Nintendo will launch a revamped version of one of its classic consoles. The company announced that it plans to release the Super NES (SNES) Classic Edition on September 29.
The console boasts 21 pre-installed titles, including Star Fox 2, which was made during the original SNES era but was never released to the public. Other titles in the SNES Classic Edition include Earthbound, Final Fantasy III, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, just to name a few. Here's the full list of games on the console:
SNES Classic Edition Games
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
In addition to the console itself, the package contains an HDMI cable, a USB charging cable along with an AC adapter, and two wired SNES controllers. At the price of $80, you can safely bet that it will quickly sell out across the country, just like the NES Classic. There’s no word yet on how many units the company plans to sell or if it plans to create more after the initial wave's release.
We reached out to Nintendo for more information about its plans for the SNES Classic but haven't yet heard back from the company.
+1 for Mario RPG though.
Like DSTARR3 said earlier, expect this to be scalper heaven. Then, 3 months later, expect it to reach end of life.
I love old Nintendo games to death, but if this follows in the NES Classic's footsteps then be prepare to experience all of the worst marketing strategies conceivable.
