Nvidia To Show New 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Footage At CES Event

This month’s Game Awards provided another glimpse into Mass Effect: Andromeda, Bioware’s latest entry in its popular sci-fi franchise, and we'll get the chance to see more game footage during CES.



Specifically, we’ll see the title during Nvidia’s press event on January 4. The announcement, which was made via the game’s Twitter account, was vague on what we would see at the event. However, the fact that the game is being presented during Nvidia’s keynote hints at something big.



Many improvements have been made to graphics technology in the four years since Mass Effect 3 was released. With Mass Effect: Andromeda, Nvidia might be using the new game to show off some new products at CES, such as the rumored GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The game is already one of the most anticipated titles in 2017, and with a high-end graphics end from Nvidia (or AMD, for that matter), the game could be a visual marvel as well.

In any case, we’ll find out more details at next week's keynote. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda.