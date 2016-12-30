Login | Sign Up
Nvidia To Show New 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Footage At CES Event

by - Source: Twitter
This month’s Game Awards provided another glimpse into Mass Effect: Andromeda, Bioware’s latest entry in its popular sci-fi franchise, and we'll get the chance to see more game footage during CES.

Specifically, we’ll see the title during Nvidia’s press event on January 4. The announcement, which was made via the game’s Twitter account, was vague on what we would see at the event. However, the fact that the game is being presented during Nvidia’s keynote hints at something big.

Many improvements have been made to graphics technology in the four years since Mass Effect 3 was released. With Mass Effect: Andromeda, Nvidia might be using the new game to show off some new products at CES, such as the rumored GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The game is already one of the most anticipated titles in 2017, and with a high-end graphics end from Nvidia (or AMD, for that matter), the game could be a visual marvel as well.

In any case, we’ll find out more details at next week's keynote. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda.

NameMass Effect: Andromeda
TypeRPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter
DeveloperBioWare
PublisherEA
Platform
PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateSpring 2017
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • Bloob
    I guess we AMD customers will be shafted once again.
  • ohim
    Oh, so they crap on this game with their gameworks ? i was looking forward to this game but now ...


    Nvidia be like: Look, we are proud to present you how good our hardware works on this rigged game, so you`ll buy into our hardware once more each year because we have a very limited lifespan on our GPUs.
  • Jeff Fx
    Anonymous said:
    I guess we AMD customers will be shafted once again.


    You weren't born an AMD customer. It's a choice you made, and choices have consequences.
