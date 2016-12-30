Nvidia To Show New 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Footage At CES Event
This month’s Game Awards provided another glimpse into Mass Effect: Andromeda, Bioware’s latest entry in its popular sci-fi franchise, and we'll get the chance to see more game footage during CES.
Specifically, we’ll see the title during Nvidia’s press event on January 4. The announcement, which was made via the game’s Twitter account, was vague on what we would see at the event. However, the fact that the game is being presented during Nvidia’s keynote hints at something big.
Many improvements have been made to graphics technology in the four years since Mass Effect 3 was released. With Mass Effect: Andromeda, Nvidia might be using the new game to show off some new products at CES, such as the rumored GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The game is already one of the most anticipated titles in 2017, and with a high-end graphics end from Nvidia (or AMD, for that matter), the game could be a visual marvel as well.
In any case, we’ll find out more details at next week's keynote. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda.
|Name
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Type
|RPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter
|Developer
|BioWare
|Publisher
|EA
|Platform
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|Spring 2017
Nvidia be like: Look, we are proud to present you how good our hardware works on this rigged game, so you`ll buy into our hardware once more each year because we have a very limited lifespan on our GPUs.
You weren't born an AMD customer. It's a choice you made, and choices have consequences.
is it? doom running vulkan was first shown running with nvidia hardware on nvidia event. does it end up doom in vulkan running terrible on AMD hardware compared to nvidia hardware?
did mirror's edge catalyst (nvidia sponsored) end up using any gameworks effect? we don't know anything yet and you guys already jumping to conclusion.
He's going on historical context. Whether coincidental or not, game's that have GameWorks have run disproportionally bad on AMD hardware, whereas the opposite hasn't really been the case. Vulkan was built on Mantle, and has been pushed mostly by AMD, yet NVidea hardware still runs Doom fastastic. Fallout 4 on the other hand seems to be a slideshow if you're on AMD, regardless of how high-end your hardware goes.