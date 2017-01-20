Best Graphics

About Our Picks These cards are for hardcore PC gamers. If you don’t game (or only play casual games), the cards on this list are likely more than you need.

The list is based on typical U.S. prices from online Etailers in a given month - your mileage will vary in other regions or at retail.

These are new card prices. No used, refurbished, or open-box cards are in the list.

Recommendations for multiple video cards require a motherboard which supports CrossFire/SLI, a case with plenty of space, and a higher-output power supply than a single card, and will almost certainly produce more heat.

At the time of purchase, PC gamers need to know what the best GPU for the money is. And if you don’t have the time to research the benchmarks, fear not, we've compiled a simple up-to-date list of the best GPUs for gaming at the most popular resolutions, virtual reality, and eSports.

January 2017 Updates

After a tumultuous 2016, the graphics card market is off to a more stable 2017. Recommendations we were making through the end of last year are still good, and will likely remain so until new products are announced or we’re offered lower prices on existing ones.



AMD’s Radeon RX 470 is not our pick for 1920x1080 gaming at high detail settings, but we do want to point out that the 4GB version is selling for as little as $170. That’s $15 less than the last time we looked. The only thing keeping us from slotting it in as a cheaper choice for FHD is the Radeon RX 480 4GB, which starts at $190—an astounding $40 drop compared to last November.



Further up the hierarchy, prices haven’t changed much. There’s just nothing new from AMD to make Nvidia flinch. We’re hoping this changes when Vega launches sometime in the next few months.

Best @ 720p & eSports



Good @ 1080p



Best @ 1080p | Good @ 1440p



Best @ 1440p & SLI | Good @ VR

Good @ 4K | Best @ VR

Best @ 4K

