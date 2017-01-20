Best Graphics

At the time of purchase, PC gamers need to know what the best GPU for the money is. And if you don’t have the time to research the benchmarks, fear not, we've compiled a simple up-to-date list of the best GPUs for gaming at the most popular resolutions, virtual reality, and eSports.
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Roundup
MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Roundup
MORE: All Graphics Content
January 2017 Updates
After a tumultuous 2016, the graphics card market is off to a more stable 2017. Recommendations we were making through the end of last year are still good, and will likely remain so until new products are announced or we’re offered lower prices on existing ones.
AMD’s Radeon RX 470 is not our pick for 1920x1080 gaming at high detail settings, but we do want to point out that the 4GB version is selling for as little as $170. That’s $15 less than the last time we looked. The only thing keeping us from slotting it in as a cheaper choice for FHD is the Radeon RX 480 4GB, which starts at $190—an astounding $40 drop compared to last November.
Further up the hierarchy, prices haven’t changed much. There’s just nothing new from AMD to make Nvidia flinch. We’re hoping this changes when Vega launches sometime in the next few months.
MORE: How To Build A PC
MORE: Best Builds
-
AMD Radeon RX 460Best eSports & HD
-
- GPU
- Ploaris 11 (GCN 4.0)
-
- Process
- 14nm
-
- Shader Units
- 896
-
- Texture Units
- 56
-
- ROPs
- 16
-
- Core Clock
- 1090 MHz
-
- Memory Clock
- 7 GT/s
-
- Memory Bus
- 128-bit
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 112 GB/s
-
- Memory Capacity
- 2GB / 4GB
-
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
-
- TDP
- 75W
-
- Power Connections
- 1x 6-pin
-
- Power Supply
- 300W
-
-
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiGood FHD
-
- GPU
- GP107
-
- Process
- 14nm
-
- Shader Units
- 768
-
- Texture Units
- 48
-
- ROPs
- 32
-
- Core Clock
- 1290 MHz
-
- Memory Clock
- 7 GT/s
-
- Memory Bus
- 128-bit
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 112 GB/s
-
- Memory Capacity
- 4GB
-
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
-
- TDP
- 75W
-
- Power Connections
- ✗
-
- Power Supply
- 300W
-
-
AMD Radeon RX 480Best FHD | Good QHD
-
- GPU
- Polaris 10 (GCN 4.0)
-
- Process
- 14 nm
-
- Shader Units
- 2304
-
- Texture Units
- 144
-
- ROPs
- 32
-
- Core Clock
- 1120 MHz
-
- Memory Clock
- 2000 MHz GDDR5
-
- Memory Bus
- 256-bit
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
-
- Memory Capacity
- 4/8 GB
-
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
-
- TDP
- 150 W
-
- Power Connections
- 1x 6-pin PCIe
-
- Power Supply
- 500 W
-
-
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Best QHD | Good VR
-
- GPU
- Pascal (GP104)
-
- Process
- 16 nm
-
- Shader Units
- 1920
-
- Texture Units
- 160
-
- ROPs
- 64
-
- Core Clock
- 1506 MHz
-
- Memory Clock
- 2000 MHz GDDR5
-
- Memory Bus
- 256-bit
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
-
- Memory Capacity
- 8 GB
-
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
-
- TDP
- 150 W
-
- Power Connections
- 1x 8-pin PCIe
-
- Power Supply
- 500 W
-
-
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Good 4K | Best VR
-
- GPU
- Pascal (GP104)
-
- Process
- 16 nm
-
- Shader Units
- 2560
-
- Texture Units
- 160
-
- ROPs
- 64
-
- Core Clock
- 1607 MHz
-
- Memory Clock
- 2500 MHz GDDR5X
-
- Memory Bus
- 256-bit
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
-
- Memory Capacity
- 8 GB
-
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
-
- TDP
- 180 W
-
- Power Connections
- 1x 8-pin PCIe
-
- Power Supply
- 500 W
-
-
Nvidia Titan XBest 4K
-
- GPU
- Pascal (GP104)
-
- Process
- 16 nm
-
- Shader Units
- 3584
-
- Texture Units
- 224
-
- ROPs
- 96
-
- Core Clock
- 1417 MHz
-
- Memory Clock
- 2500 MHz GDDR5X
-
- Memory Bus
- 384-bit
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 480 GB/s
-
- Memory Capacity
- 12 GB
-
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
-
- TDP
- 250 W
-
- Power Connections
- 1x 8-pin & 1x 6-pin PCIe
-
- Power Supply
- 600 W
-
Best @ 720p & eSports
It took Nvidia introducing the compelling GeForce GTX 1050, but AMD’s Radeon RX 460 is now available for $100. At that price it bumps the old Radeon R7 360 from this list, becoming our top choice for HD and eSports titles. You can even expect solid performance at 1920x1080 at relaxed quality settings.
At the heart of Radeon RX 460 is AMD’s Polaris 11 GPU, code-named Baffin. Fourteen compute units enable 896 Stream processors and 56 texture units in a three-billion-transistor chip. Our review sample came with 4GB of GDDR5 memory on a 128-bit bus. But the least-expensive models only give you 2GB. We’re not worried—at HD and FHD resolutions, running out of memory shouldn’t be a problem.
AMD says its RX 460’s board power dips under 75W. However, the cards we’ve seen come equipped with six-pin connectors. Just be sure your PSU is ample before picking a partner board.
It took Nvidia introducing the compelling GeForce GTX 1050, but AMD’s Radeon RX 460 is now available for $100. At that price it bumps the old Radeon R7 360 from this list, becoming our top choice for HD and eSports titles. You can even expect solid performance at 1920x1080 at relaxed quality settings.
MORE: Best Cases
MORE: Best Cooling
Good @ 1080p
It took us a while to warm to the 1050 Ti. After all, it costs quite a bit more than Nvidia’s vanilla 1050 and isn’t a whole lot faster. But it easily replaces the GeForce GTX 950 we recommended last month for the same amount of money. Plus, it offers much better performance than the previous-gen model. Although a Radeon RX 460 will give you playable frame rates at 1920x1080, this next step up opens the door to a better-looking experience. We also like that it lands squarely between the Radeon RX 460’s and 480’s price tags.
This is one of two cards based on Nvidia’s GP107 processor. The other one, GeForce GTX 1050, takes the full 768-core GPU and loses two SMs, ending up with 640 CUDA cores. So, paying an extra $25 gets you more compute resources, plus an additional 2GB of GDDR5 memory. In most games the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti consequently facilitates smooth frame rates at 1920x1080 using high or medium quality presets.
Nvidia seemed determined to get us review samples that didn’t need auxiliary power. Exercise caution as you shop though, particularly if you’re upgrading an older PC or building a compact HTPC, as some models do come equipped with six-pin connectors.
It took us a while to warm to the 1050 Ti. After all, it costs quite a bit more than Nvidia’s vanilla 1050 and isn’t a whole lot faster. But it easily replaces the GeForce GTX 950 we recommended last month for the same amount of money. Plus, it offers much better performance than the previous-gen model. Although a Radeon RX 460 will give you playable frame rates at 1920x1080, this next step up opens the door to a better-looking experience. We also like that it lands squarely between the Radeon RX 460’s and 480’s price tags.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Best Gaming Laptops
Best @ 1080p | Good @ 1440p
Serving up performance that sometimes exceeds a Radeon R9 290, sometimes beats a GeForce GTX 970, and sometimes leads both cards in our benchmark suite, the Radeon RX 480 successfully satisfies AMD’s goal of enabling VR on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. In a more conventional gaming PC, the card manages playable frame rates at 2560x1440 with some detail settings dialed back, and great performance at 1920x1080 maxed-out. It does all of those things for $220, if you snag the 4 GB version.
AMD’s mainstream masterpiece sports 2304 Stream processors, 144 texture units, and a 256-bit memory bus. The company sells an 8 GB model for $30 more, but we don’t think it makes as much sense with faster GeForce GTX 1060s available at the same price.
Serving up performance that sometimes exceeds a Radeon R9 290, sometimes beats a GeForce GTX 970, and sometimes leads both cards in our benchmark suite, the Radeon RX 480 successfully satisfies AMD’s goal of enabling VR on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. In a more conventional gaming PC, the card manages playable frame rates at 2560x1440 with some detail settings dialed back, and great performance at 1920x1080 maxed-out. It does all of those things for $220, if you snag the 4 GB version.
When it first launched, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 was priced well in excess of AMD’s 4 GB Radeon RX 480 and just north of the 8 GB version. As a result, we overlooked it in favor of Polaris’ more attractive price points. Months later, though, the Radeons continue to sell at significant premiums, while the 6 GB 1060 starts at $250.
AMD has the advantage in newer DirectX 12- and Vulkan-based games. But Nvidia’s Pascal architecture dominates across much of our benchmark suite built on DirectX 11. You’ll have to decide for yourself which is more important based on what you’re playing. We can, however, say that both cards deliver excellent performance at 1920x1080 with detail settings maxed out, and a good experience at 2560x1440.
When it first launched, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 was priced well in excess of AMD’s 4 GB Radeon RX 480 and just north of the 8 GB version. As a result, we overlooked it in favor of Polaris’ more attractive price points. Months later, though, the Radeons continue to sell at significant premiums, while the 6 GB 1060 starts at $250.
MORE: Best Memory
MORE: Best Monitors
Best @ 1440p & SLI | Good @ VR
The GeForce GTX 1070 is armed with 1920 CUDA cores, 120 texture units, and 8 GB of GDDR5 memory on a 256-bit bus. What’s more, a 150 W TDP keeps the 1070’s power requirements conservative: Nvidia recommends a 500 W PSU with one eight-pin connector.
But performance is what makes this card special. If you really want to max out quality at 2560x1440, the GTX 1070 is compelling. It’s significantly faster than the Radeon R9 Fury X in DirectX 11 games, and it holds its own against AMD’s Fiji-based GPUs in newer DirectX 12/Vulkan titles. We have a really hard time jumping from the $200 Radeon RX 480 to a $430 GTX 1070 at 2560x1440. But if you look back at our AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB Review, the R9 390X simply doesn’t warrant a $150 premium over Polaris. That’s how good the RX 480 is if you can get it for $200. Really, it takes a card like the 1070 to have an appreciable impact on your experience. If you don’t believe us, look back at the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Review and observe how close the GTX 970, R9 390/390X, GTX 980, and GTX 1060 come to each other.
While we continue to favor single-GPU configurations, enough readers expressed a preference for the value proposition of SLI that we’re also adding a couple of GTX 1070s as an Honorable Mention. When everything’s working correctly, they’re good for cranking the quality dial at 4K at a substantially lower price than Titan X. Be warned, though: not all games support SLI equally, and there isn’t much you can do in VR using two GPUs.
Speaking of VR, we’re sticking with the GeForce GTX 1070 as our recommendation for playable performance on Oculus’ Rift and HTC’s Vive. While you could still get away with the Radeon R9 390X/GeForce GTX 970 we’ve recommended previously, Nvidia’s Pascal architecture includes a lot of optimization for VR. The GTX 1060 isn’t quite fast enough for our liking, so the 1070 earns recognition instead.
The GeForce GTX 1070 is armed with 1920 CUDA cores, 120 texture units, and 8 GB of GDDR5 memory on a 256-bit bus. What’s more, a 150 W TDP keeps the 1070’s power requirements conservative: Nvidia recommends a 500 W PSU with one eight-pin connector.
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: Best Power Supplies
Good @ 4K | Best @ VR
Picking the right card for a 4K screen is tough. Up until this month, the GeForce GTX 1080 was top of the line, and going any faster would have required a multi-GPU setup. Now, however, we can suggest the GTX 1080 for playable 4K frame rates and the Titan X for maxed-out quality settings. The GP104-based 1080 wields 2560 CUDA cores, 160 texture units, and 8 GB of GDDR5X on a 256-bit bus. Its performance is rivaled by just one other card, and yet it’s only rated for a 180 W TDP.
Shopping in this rarefied space gets expensive, so expect to pay at least $630 for a GTX 1080 in the face of limited availability.
Picking the right card for a 4K screen is tough. Up until this month, the GeForce GTX 1080 was top of the line, and going any faster would have required a multi-GPU setup. Now, however, we can suggest the GTX 1080 for playable 4K frame rates and the Titan X for maxed-out quality settings. The GP104-based 1080 wields 2560 CUDA cores, 160 texture units, and 8 GB of GDDR5X on a 256-bit bus. Its performance is rivaled by just one other card, and yet it’s only rated for a 180 W TDP.
MORE: Best SSDs
MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets
Best @ 4K
For all of those complaining that Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 isn’t fast enough for 4K gaming using ultra-quality presets, we present the Pascal architecture-based Titan X. Its GP102 processor sports 3584 CUDA cores, 224 texture units, and 96 ROPs associated with an aggregate 384-bit memory bus.
The additional resources are good for an almost-30% performance boost compared to GeForce GTX 1080 on average. Needless to say, no other single-GPU solution comes close at 4K with maxed-out detail settings.
Of course, Nvidia’s $1200 asking price is debilitating, as is the lack of availability from geforce.com (the only source for these cards). But if you prefer one GPU to an SLI or CrossFire configuration, this is the way to go.
For all of those complaining that Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 isn’t fast enough for 4K gaming using ultra-quality presets, we present the Pascal architecture-based Titan X. Its GP102 processor sports 3584 CUDA cores, 224 texture units, and 96 ROPs associated with an aggregate 384-bit memory bus.
MORE: Best Deals
-
adamoveraArchived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3254709/graphics-cards-money.html