Project CARS 2 Performance Review
-
Page 1:The Game, Graphics Engine & Settings
-
Page 2:How We Tested Project Cars 2
-
Page 3:Graphics & Rendering Settings
-
Page 4:Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1080p)
-
Page 5:Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1440p)
-
Page 6:CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources
-
Page 7:Multi-Core Performance
-
Page 8:Performance According To Vehicle Count
-
Page 9:Performance & Weather
-
Page 10:Conclusion
Shortly after the release of Project CARS (Community Assisted Racing Simulator), Slightly Mad Studios and World of Mass Development started fundraising for its sequel. Project CARS 2 launched worldwide last September, and is based on the same in-house Madness Engine development framework.
But the addition of SMS' LiveTrack 3.0 environmental simulation system makes Project CARS 2 more realistic. Your experience over the course of multiple races changes as the track surface, temperature, and weather vary.
Project CARS 2 for the PC remains a DirectX 11-based game, even though the 3D engine is supposed to be DirectX 12-capable. You're still able to play across three 4K screens (if you have the graphics horsepower) or a VR HMD. Excited yet? Let's see how well the game runs.
Benchmark Sequence
It is always difficult to choose a test sequence when the game has no integrated benchmark. We therefore picked an easy circuit (meaning we can easily reproduce it over and over): Autodromo Nazionale Monza GP Historic, with 15 vehicles on the track and slightly cloudy weather. Watch the recording of our test in the video below:
Incidentally, by repeating this sequence for each card, we rose to the top of the world ranking for this track behind the wheel of Toyota's TS040 Hybrid. Here's hoping it's a Tom's Hardware reader who unseats us from the throne!
Minimum & Recommended System Requirements
Steam' page for the game conveys minimum and recommended system configurations for playing Project CARS 2. Graphics seem to be the most important consideration, though a quad-core CPU with high clock rates appears necessary, too. Of course, we'll make it our mission to determine if that's a critical specification.
|Configuration
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD FX-8350
|Intel Core i7-6700K
|Memory
|8GB
|16GB
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 680
DirectX 11
|GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 480
DirectX 11
|Operating System
|Windows 7, 10
|Windows 10
|Disk Space
|50GB
|50GB
