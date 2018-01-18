Project CARS 2 Performance Review

by

Shortly after the release of Project CARS (Community Assisted Racing Simulator), Slightly Mad Studios and World of Mass Development started fundraising for its sequel. Project CARS 2 launched worldwide last September, and is based on the same in-house Madness Engine development framework.

But the addition of SMS' LiveTrack 3.0 environmental simulation system makes Project CARS 2 more realistic. Your experience over the course of multiple races changes as the track surface, temperature, and weather vary.

Project CARS 2 for the PC remains a DirectX 11-based game, even though the 3D engine is supposed to be DirectX 12-capable. You're still able to play across three 4K screens (if you have the graphics horsepower) or a VR HMD. Excited yet? Let's see how well the game runs.

Benchmark Sequence

It is always difficult to choose a test sequence when the game has no integrated benchmark. We therefore picked an easy circuit (meaning we can easily reproduce it over and over): Autodromo Nazionale Monza GP Historic, with 15 vehicles on the track and slightly cloudy weather. Watch the recording of our test in the video below:

Project CARS 2 Bench Sequence

Incidentally, by repeating this sequence for each card, we rose to the top of the world ranking for this track behind the wheel of Toyota's TS040 Hybrid. Here's hoping it's a Tom's Hardware reader who unseats us from the throne!

Minimum & Recommended System Requirements

Steam' page for the game conveys minimum and recommended system configurations for playing Project CARS 2. Graphics seem to be the most important consideration, though a quad-core CPU with high clock rates appears necessary, too. Of course, we'll make it our mission to determine if that's a critical specification.

Configuration
Minimum
Recommended
Processor
Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD FX-8350Intel Core i7-6700K
Memory
8GB
16GB
Graphics
GeForce GTX 680

DirectX 11
GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 480

DirectX 11
Operating System
Windows 7, 10
Windows 10
Disk Space
50GB
50GB

MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

MORE: Wolfenstein II Performance Review

MORE: Destiny 2 Performance Review

Project CARS 2
$59.99Amazon

Next
Summary
  1. The Game, Graphics Engine & Settings
  2. How We Tested Project Cars 2
  3. Graphics & Rendering Settings
  4. Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1080p)
  5. Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1440p)
  6. CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources
  7. Multi-Core Performance
  8. Performance According To Vehicle Count
  9. Performance & Weather
  10. Conclusion
About the author
Yannick Guerrini

.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Samsung Announces Large-Scale Production Of GDDR6 Memory Chips
  2. Inside The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1: Cooling Intel Kaby Lake G
  3. Nvidia Patches Drivers Against Meltdown And Spectre
Also for gaming
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Review — Chaotic Good
Editor's choice tom's Hardware
10/10
No Review
$149.99 Logitech
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum
Editor's choice tom's Hardware
10/10
No Review
$149.99Amazon
Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum
Editor's choice tom's Hardware
10/10
No Review
$68.90Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.