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Best Amazon Prime Day 2026 tech deals live on day two — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more
The last day of the sales
It's the final day of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event in both the UK and the US, with deals on plenty of PC hardware to be found.
Here in our live coverage, you'll find all the best deals curated by our experts in every category, from CPUs and GPUs, RAM and SSDs, laptops and gaming PCs, peripherals, and beyond. We use extensive price tracking and our expertise to bring you deals that are actually worthwhile, accompanied by our extensive benchmarking and hands-on testing data.
We'll also be bringing you lots of great deals from rival sites that host their own sales during this period, including the likes of Newegg. Remember, Amazon's sale is a Prime exclusive event, so you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part. Don't worry, though; even a free trial will get you access.
Quick Links: Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Prime Free Trial
- Amazon Prime Monthly Plan: $14.99
- Amazon Prime Annual Plan: $139
- Amazon: All Prime Day deals
- Amazon: 73% off computers and accessories deals
- Amazon: All Gaming GPU Deals
- Amazon: Up to $500 off Gaming Monitors
- Amazon: Desktop and gaming PCs
- A few of our other dedicated Hub Pages: Best gaming PC deals | Best RAM deals | Best gaming laptop deals | Best monitor deals | Best SSD deals | Best PC peripherals deals | Best motherboard deals
Hottest Prime Day Tech Deals
This excellent 9100 Pro SSD gives you Gen 5 speeds of up to 14,700MB/s, but is just $10 more than the slower 990 Pro. A perfect drive to boost your rig's speeds as an upgrade, or the start of a new gaming PC.
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The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.
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Now with M.2 NVMe SSD dock!
The most expensive of the bunch, this optical CD/DVD writer from SUIDEK upgrades the SATA dock to an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, but keeps the SD card reader, USB-A, and USB-C hub.
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Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.
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At just 2.17 inches long, this flashlight is rated to 50 lumens, and it sports a magnetic base with a USB-A plug for charging. Pulling the back off turns on the flashlight, and the magnetic back makes it easy to mount the light on anything with ferrous metal.
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An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos.
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Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.
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This slick external power button features a 2-meter (~78 inches) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip ties.
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If you need a terabyte of solid-state storage on the cheap, this PNY drive offers 5100 MB/s sequential reads and 3200 MB/s sequential writes over a PCIe Gen 4 interface. Get it while it's hot.
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The Ugreen 10-port PoE+ network switch offers Gigabit speeds and 30W per-port of power over each Ethernet cable across eight different ports, with two ports used as uplink ports for data connection to your main network.
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Cheap and good gaming laptops are rare right now, but this Acer Nitro V16s gives you a Ryzen AI 7 CPU plus an RTX 5060 graphics chip with all of Nvidia's DLSS features. 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD round out the package.
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Two of Alienware's best QD-OLED gaming monitors plummet to record-low prices — 34-inch AW3426DW ultrawide, 360 Hz 27-inch AW2725DF are up to 28% off
Grab a great deal on two of Alienware's best QD-OLED monitors, both of which have fallen to record-low prices at Amazon.
This 2560 x 1440 screen can hit 360 Hz refresh and sports a 0.03 ms response time. Its color gamut is wider than other OLEDs, and our reviewer called out its plethora of convenience features, noting it "is a near-perfect display for gaming or productivity when space is limited."
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This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz, and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to tis five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution."
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As you can see from our color testing data, the AW3526DW boasts excellent out of the box color accurary. Meanwhile, the AW2725DF scored a full five stars in our review. AW2725DF
Save $209 on Creality's K1C 3D printer — this award winning printer is now just $350
Creality has dropped the price of its latest 2025 K1C Carbon 3D printer. This updated printer is an improved iteration of the earlier K1C and is now at the lowest price that we’ve seen for this model. The previous lowest price we reported was $368.40, and in this latest sale it’s now fallen to just $350 from its $559 list price; a saving of $209.
An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos.
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The Creality K1C is a fully enclosed 3D printer that packs an AI-assisted camera for keeping an eye on your prints and creating time-lapse videos, a carbon filter for improved air quality during printing sessions, a proprietary steel-tipped, tri-metal 0.4mm “unicorn” nozzle attached to a direct-drive extruder, a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm, and a decent print speed of 600mm/s with a 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit.
We adored this printer in our review, and awarded the K1C an Editor’s Choice award along with 4.5 stars. It’s a superb budget printer, with impressive printing capabilities.
Now is really a great time to get into 3D printing, and with the current Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale in full swing, you can also pick up a bunch of filament at some really exceptional prices. — Stewart Bendle
Creative's Pebble speakers are still on sale
If you're looking for a pair of desktop speakers to elevate your laptop setup without breaking the bank, Creative's Pebble USB 2.0 speakers are the perfect budget-friendly option. These compact speakers feature a distinct spherical shape inspired by the pebbles found in Japanese rock gardens. They measure just 4.4 inches wide and have 2-inch full-range drivers that are angled up 45 degrees so the sound hits your ears when they're placed on a desktop. And they're currently on sale for just $19.99 — yes, it's only $3.75 off their retail price of $23.74, but that's about the most you'll find these marked down.
These small, round speakers look stylish, are easy to travel with, and sound pretty good for their size.
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These round, angled PC speakers feature up to an 8W RMS and offer USB-C, 3.5mm AUX, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
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The Pebble USB 2.0 speakers feature both USB-A and 3.5mm AUX inputs — they don't need to be plugged into a power outlet, just a standard USB port, so they're perfect for laptops and mobile setups. While the sound isn't necessarily going to wow you, these speakers pack a pretty impressive punch for how small they are. Of course, if you don't mind spending a little more, the Creative Pebble V3 is also on sale for $37.99, which is 16% off its retail price of $44.99. The Pebble V3 has more power — twice as much as the Creative Pebble USB 2.0, or up to 8W RMS — and features USB-C, 3.5mm AUX, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Both the Pebble USB 2.0 and the Pebble V3 come in black and white options (and both colorways are on sale). — Sarah
BREAKING: Samsung's 9100 Pro SSD is up to 51% off
Hot off the press this morning, Samsung has just slashed the price of its 9100 Pro SSDs again, with up to 51% off. The 1TB version is now $196, a 40% saving, while the 2TB is $334, a massive 51% off. The 4TB version is also now heavily discounted at $734, 46% off.
The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 1 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively.
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The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 2 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.
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The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.
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These are some of the best prices we've seen on one of the fastest SSD's on the market. In fact, in all four capacities, the Gen 5 9100 Pro is cheaper than the older Gen 4 990, despite being roughly twice as fast. - Stephen Warwick
Get a gaming mic for streaming for just $45
HyperX is known for its excellent line of gaming microphones — they're easy to use, they make you sound great, and they have a handy tap-to-mute button that works perfectly. While the QuadCast 2 S is the company's flagship mic with four polar patterns, most people only need one. And that's where the SoloCast 2 comes in.
This USB condenser microphone features just one polar pattern (cardioid), and is designed to pick up the voice of one person directly in front of it. It's a very sturdily built mic — a solid black cylinder with a metal grille, and it weighs almost 13 ounces (365.7g). But unlike most microphones, this actually hides a built-in stand. You can tilt the microphone back about 40 degrees (which angles it right at your face, if it's sitting on a desk). The bottom is lined with rubber so it won't slip around, and there's also a mounting point for those who would still prefer to mount it on a boom arm.
This 14mm electret condenser capsule mic features an integrated desktop stand that tilts the mic upward 40 degrees (there's a mounting point on the bottom of the stand, in case you do want to mount it on a boom arm). It has a cardioid polar pattern and sounds pretty good out of the box, and it features HyperX's signature tap-to-mute button on the top.
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The mic has a USB-C port at the back and a large tap-to-mute button on top, as well as a red indicator light that lets you know when the mic is muted. The microphone records at a high-res 24-bit / 96 kHz bit-depth/sample rate, and it sounds very good out of the box. It has a built-in internal shock mount and pop filter, but it definitely benefits from being mounted instead of just sitting on your desk. However, it's nice to know the option is always there, thanks to the built-in desk stand.
It's a pretty simple mic, and it's already pretty budget-friendly at retail price. But now it's even cheaper — just $44.99 at HyperX, down $15 from its original price of $59.99. You can read my full review here. — Sarah
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% wired is still available at its lowest-ever price
Amazon has the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired down to an all-time low price of $69, taking off 47% from the keyboard's $129.99 list price. Razer offers the keyboard with either clicky or linear optical switches, though only the linear version is on sale at Amazon. If you're interested in the clicky version, it's on sale for the same price at Best Buy.
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired is a mechanical keyboard with Razer's optical linear switches, offering adjustable actuation points and Razer's Snap Tap feature.
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With Razer's optical switches, you can use Razer's Snap Tap feature to rapidly swap between two key presses, as well as rebind commands to different actuation points on the key press. The keyboard is primarily constructed out of plastic, though Razer uses an aluminum top frame for a bit of premium flair. — Jake Roach
You can still save on the Corsair Xeneon Edge, now less than $200
The viral Corsair Xeneon Edge LCD touchscreen is back in stock and discounted at Corsair, with $50 off all five colors.
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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This touchscreen can be used standalone, mounted with magnets, or even integrated into select Corsair PC cases. It can serve as a control system for your music or voice chats, a comment or chat window for your live streams, or as a nerve center monitoring your PCs vital signs. It can be mounted horizontally or vertically, offering a 2560 x 720 resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This was one of the most popular deals during the last Prime Day earlier in the summer, so it won't be around for long. - Stephen Warwick.
Save $500 on the ABS Flux II Aqua with 32GB of DDR5 and an RTX 5070
Most RTX 5070 desktops are selling north of $2,000 when paired with 32GB of DDR5, but the ABS Flux II Aqua is on sale for $1,799.99, knocking $500 off its list price. In addition to the memory and RTX 5070, the prebuilt comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD and Intel Core i7-14700F CPU. The machine also comes with a free copy of Control Resonant thanks to an Nvidia promotion.
The ABS Flux II Aqua comes with an Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.
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If you're unfamiliar, ABS is Newegg's in-house PC brand, and unlike many prebuilts that use a grab bag approach to components, Newegg lists the specific components you'll get in your build. This model, for instance, comes with a Gigabyte B760M C V3 motherboard and a Kingston SNV3S 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
As you can see from the data we gathered in our GPU benchmark hierarchy, the RTX 5070 offers triple-digit frame rates at 1080p without any upscaling or frame generation assistance. At 4K, its average drops to 37.6 FPS, making 1440p the ideal sweet spot for native resolution. As with other RTX 50-series GPUs, the RTX 5070 supports DLSS Super Resolution and Multi-Frame Generation.
The Core i7-14700F isn't as fast as AMD's recent X3D chips, but it's still among Intel's fastest gaming chips. This model comes with a locked multiplier and lacks integrated graphics. However, even at stock settings, the Core i7-14700K offers 97% of the gaming performance of the Core i9-14900K. — Jake Roach
The UK's best RAM deal is still available
RAM pricing is pretty terrible these days, so we'll take deals wherever we can get 'em. This Crucial 32GB DDR5 kit with 6400 MHz speeds works with both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, making it perfect for either platform.
This is some of the cheapest RAM in the UK. Get 32GB of DDR5 6400 with support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, it will work on any platform that supports DDR5.
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If you really need the extra capacity, this 64GB kit also has a decent discount:
Get a large 64GB of RAM for £50 with this Crucial Pro kit, perfect for gaming and multitasking. Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles.
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At this speed, this is one of the cheapest and best-value RAM deals in the UK right now. Of course, it's four times the price it would have been a year ago, but the RAMpocalypse shows no sign of slowing down. If anything, prices and stock continue to get worse. - Stephen Warwick
Upgrade your handheld for less
If you've got a handheld with expandable storage — think ROG Ally, Steam Deck, etc... — then expanding the storage with an M.2 2230 SSD will get you more storage for games. Right now Best Buy has a massive deal on the WD Black SN770M, which is now more than 50% off!
Get 2TB of storage for your Steam Deck or ROG Ally, with read and write speeds of 5150 MB/s and 4850 MB/s, respectively.
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The SN770M is one of our top picks for the best SSDs for Steam Deck and more. It offers excellent all-around performance, and gives you 2TB storage without compromising with QLC, given this has TLC technology which is faster and more consistent. Stephen Warwick
Get 52% off this Razer gaming chair at Amazon UK
The Razer Iskur V2 is our pick for the best budget gaming chair on the market. Right now at Amazon UK, you can score the Iskur V2 X NewGen for £170. A full 51% off. Move fast though, this is already 33% claimed.
The budget-friendly alternative to the Iskur V2, the Razer Iskur V2 X is a no-frills alternative that drives the price down by removing some of the adjustability options. That said, this chair still comes with built-in lumbar support, 2D armrests, and a 152-degree recline.
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As our Razer Iskur V2 X review explains, this is a slightly less luxurious version of the OG Iskur V2. It has a few compromises, but it’s still the same high-quality construction that we saw when we reviewed the original. It’s got significant support on the base and back, high-density foam for the seat cushion, and adjustable 2D armrests. Grab this steal of a Razer gaming chair at this price while you can. — Stephen Warwick
Still alive and kicking, the $411 9800X3D.
One great deal still live from the first day of Prime Day is the blistering AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The best gaming CPU on the market, this 8-core, 16-thread desktop CPU is not to be missed.
Get AMD's 8-core, 16-thread king of gaming performance, with its industry-leading X3D cache that drastically boosts frame rates.
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As you can see from our testing data, the 9800X3D is one of the best CPUs on the market for gaming. While it isn't the outright fastest anymore, its more modest power draw compared to the 9850X3D means it retains our crown as the best CPU for gaming.
If you're already on the AM5 platform, this could be the ultimate upgrade for your PC, or of course the start of a brand new 4K monster gaming build. - Stephen Warwick
UK deal on the very monitor powering this live blog
Last year I took the plunge and bought an OLED gaming monitor. The move from LED has been absolutely transformational for me; I can't recommend it highly enough. Specifically, I bought the Samsung 32-inch OLED G81SF. It comes with 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and all the OLED bells and whistles you can think of. It's also now down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.
Get a 4K, 240Hz monitor with high response times, burn-in protection, and an anti-glare screen.
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While this is a superb deal and the lowest ever price on this model, there's an interesting twist. For just £20 more you can have the smart version, which comes loaded with what is essentially a smart TV operating system. That means your monitor can double as an entertainment hub for watching Netflix, YouTube, etc. A no-brainer for the extra cash, in my opinion. - Stephen Warwick
Get a 4K, 240Hz monitor with high response times, burn-in protection, and an anti-glare screen. Also comes with smart TV apps for streaming and watching live content.
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Save $180 on Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer
Creality's K2 Combo is the smallest in the K2 family with a print area of 260 x 260 x 260mm. Direct from Creality, you can save $180 on the printer itself, bringing its $549 list price down to $369. Bundled with a Creality CFS quadruple-spool feeder, you'll save $204 off the $699 list price, bringing the price down to $495.
Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.
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As with our K2 printers, such as the K2 Pro Combo we reviewed, you can pair up to four CFS cartridges together for 16-color printer; though, with the smaller size here, it might be difficult to fit all those colors in. It also feature auto print bed leveling, along with print failure detection. — Jake Roach
Good morning and welcome to the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are less than 24 hours of the Big Deal Days event remaining, so stay tuned for all the new deals, and great savings you can still get! - Stephen Warwick