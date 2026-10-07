Best Amazon Prime Day 2026 tech deals live on day two — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

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Save $209 on Creality's K1C 3D printer — this award winning printer is now just $350 Creality has dropped the price of its latest 2025 K1C Carbon 3D printer. This updated printer is an improved iteration of the earlier K1C and is now at the lowest price that we’ve seen for this model. The previous lowest price we reported was $368.40, and in this latest sale it’s now fallen to just $350 from its $559 list price; a saving of $209. Save 37% ($209) Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer: was $559 now $350 at Creality Store An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos. Read more Read less ▼ The Creality K1C is a fully enclosed 3D printer that packs an AI-assisted camera for keeping an eye on your prints and creating time-lapse videos, a carbon filter for improved air quality during printing sessions, a proprietary steel-tipped, tri-metal 0.4mm “unicorn” nozzle attached to a direct-drive extruder, a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm, and a decent print speed of 600mm/s with a 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit. We adored this printer in our review, and awarded the K1C an Editor’s Choice award along with 4.5 stars. It’s a superb budget printer, with impressive printing capabilities. Now is really a great time to get into 3D printing, and with the current Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale in full swing, you can also pick up a bunch of filament at some really exceptional prices. — Stewart Bendle

The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% wired is still available at its lowest-ever price Amazon has the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired down to an all-time low price of $69, taking off 47% from the keyboard's $129.99 list price. Razer offers the keyboard with either clicky or linear optical switches, though only the linear version is on sale at Amazon. If you're interested in the clicky version, it's on sale for the same price at Best Buy. Save 47% ($60.99) Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired Optical Linear: was $129.99 now $69 at Amazon The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired is a mechanical keyboard with Razer's optical linear switches, offering adjustable actuation points and Razer's Snap Tap feature. Read more Read less ▼ With Razer's optical switches, you can use Razer's Snap Tap feature to rapidly swap between two key presses, as well as rebind commands to different actuation points on the key press. The keyboard is primarily constructed out of plastic, though Razer uses an aluminum top frame for a bit of premium flair. — Jake Roach

You can still save on the Corsair Xeneon Edge, now less than $200 The viral Corsair Xeneon Edge LCD touchscreen is back in stock and discounted at Corsair, with $50 off all five colors. Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case. Read more Read less ▼ This touchscreen can be used standalone, mounted with magnets, or even integrated into select Corsair PC cases. It can serve as a control system for your music or voice chats, a comment or chat window for your live streams, or as a nerve center monitoring your PCs vital signs. It can be mounted horizontally or vertically, offering a 2560 x 720 resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This was one of the most popular deals during the last Prime Day earlier in the summer, so it won't be around for long. - Stephen Warwick.

Save $500 on the ABS Flux II Aqua with 32GB of DDR5 and an RTX 5070 Most RTX 5070 desktops are selling north of $2,000 when paired with 32GB of DDR5, but the ABS Flux II Aqua is on sale for $1,799.99, knocking $500 off its list price. In addition to the memory and RTX 5070, the prebuilt comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD and Intel Core i7-14700F CPU. The machine also comes with a free copy of Control Resonant thanks to an Nvidia promotion. Save $500 ABD Flux II Aqua: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Newegg The ABS Flux II Aqua comes with an Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Read more Read less ▼ If you're unfamiliar, ABS is Newegg's in-house PC brand, and unlike many prebuilts that use a grab bag approach to components, Newegg lists the specific components you'll get in your build. This model, for instance, comes with a Gigabyte B760M C V3 motherboard and a Kingston SNV3S 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original As you can see from the data we gathered in our GPU benchmark hierarchy, the RTX 5070 offers triple-digit frame rates at 1080p without any upscaling or frame generation assistance. At 4K, its average drops to 37.6 FPS, making 1440p the ideal sweet spot for native resolution. As with other RTX 50-series GPUs, the RTX 5070 supports DLSS Super Resolution and Multi-Frame Generation. The Core i7-14700F isn't as fast as AMD's recent X3D chips, but it's still among Intel's fastest gaming chips. This model comes with a locked multiplier and lacks integrated graphics. However, even at stock settings, the Core i7-14700K offers 97% of the gaming performance of the Core i9-14900K. — Jake Roach

Get 52% off this Razer gaming chair at Amazon UK The Razer Iskur V2 is our pick for the best budget gaming chair on the market. Right now at Amazon UK, you can score the Iskur V2 X NewGen for £170. A full 51% off. Move fast though, this is already 33% claimed. Save 51% (£179.72) Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen Gaming Chair: was £349.99 now £170.27 at Amazon The budget-friendly alternative to the Iskur V2, the Razer Iskur V2 X is a no-frills alternative that drives the price down by removing some of the adjustability options. That said, this chair still comes with built-in lumbar support, 2D armrests, and a 152-degree recline. Read more Read less ▼ As our Razer Iskur V2 X review explains, this is a slightly less luxurious version of the OG Iskur V2. It has a few compromises, but it’s still the same high-quality construction that we saw when we reviewed the original. It’s got significant support on the base and back, high-density foam for the seat cushion, and adjustable 2D armrests. Grab this steal of a Razer gaming chair at this price while you can. — Stephen Warwick

Save $180 on Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer Creality's K2 Combo is the smallest in the K2 family with a print area of 260 x 260 x 260mm. Direct from Creality, you can save $180 on the printer itself, bringing its $549 list price down to $369. Bundled with a Creality CFS quadruple-spool feeder, you'll save $204 off the $699 list price, bringing the price down to $495. Save 33% ($180) Creality K2 Combo : was $549 now $369 at Creality Store Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints. Read more Read less ▼ As with our K2 printers, such as the K2 Pro Combo we reviewed, you can pair up to four CFS cartridges together for 16-color printer; though, with the smaller size here, it might be difficult to fit all those colors in. It also feature auto print bed leveling, along with print failure detection. — Jake Roach