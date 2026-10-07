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Best Amazon Prime Day 2026 tech deals live on day two — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

The last day of the sales

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(Image credit: © Tom's Hardware)

It's the final day of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event in both the UK and the US, with deals on plenty of PC hardware to be found.

Here in our live coverage, you'll find all the best deals curated by our experts in every category, from CPUs and GPUs, RAM and SSDs, laptops and gaming PCs, peripherals, and beyond. We use extensive price tracking and our expertise to bring you deals that are actually worthwhile, accompanied by our extensive benchmarking and hands-on testing data.

Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD
Save 42% ($143.35)
Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD: was $339.99 now $196.64 at Amazon

This excellent 9100 Pro SSD gives you Gen 5 speeds of up to 14,700MB/s, but is just $10 more than the slower 990 Pro. A perfect drive to boost your rig's speeds as an upgrade, or the start of a new gaming PC.

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Corsair Xeneon Edge
Save 20% ($50)
Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR

The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.

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Samsung 4TB 9100 Pro
Save 46% ($625)
Samsung 4TB 9100 Pro: was $1,359.99 now $734.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

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Suideck CD/DVD burner with USB Hub and M.2 Dock
Save 20%
Suideck CD/DVD burner with USB Hub and M.2 Dock: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Now with M.2 NVMe SSD dock!

The most expensive of the bunch, this optical CD/DVD writer from SUIDEK upgrades the SATA dock to an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, but keeps the SD card reader, USB-A, and USB-C hub.

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HOTO 25-Piece Upgraded Electric Screwdriver Kit
Save 43% ($21.51)
HOTO 25-Piece Upgraded Electric Screwdriver Kit: was $49.99 now $28.48 at Amazon

Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.

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OLIGHT IMINI 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight
Save 40%
OLIGHT IMINI 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

At just 2.17 inches long, this flashlight is rated to 50 lumens, and it sports a magnetic base with a USB-A plug for charging. Pulling the back off turns on the flashlight, and the magnetic back makes it easy to mount the light on anything with ferrous metal.

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Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer
Save 37% ($209)
Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer: was $559 now $350 at Creality Store

An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos.

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Samsung Odyssey (G55C) Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
Save 42% ($140)
Samsung Odyssey (G55C) Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.

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SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC
Save 20% ($2.80)
SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC: was $13.99 now $11.19 at Amazon

This slick external power button features a 2-meter (~78 inches) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip ties.

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PNY CS2241 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD
Save 15% ($24)
PNY CS2241 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD: was $159.99 now $135.99 at Amazon

If you need a terabyte of solid-state storage on the cheap, this PNY drive offers 5100 MB/s sequential reads and 3200 MB/s sequential writes over a PCIe Gen 4 interface. Get it while it's hot.

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Ugreen 10-port PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Switch
Save 20% ($8.40)
Ugreen 10-port PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Switch: was $41.99 now $33.59 at Amazon

The Ugreen 10-port PoE+ network switch offers Gigabit speeds and 30W per-port of power over each Ethernet cable across eight different ports, with two ports used as uplink ports for data connection to your main network.

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Acer Acer Nitro V 16s
Save 15% ($218)
Acer Acer Nitro V 16s: was $1,449.99 now $1,231.99 at Amazon

Cheap and good gaming laptops are rare right now, but this Acer Nitro V16s gives you a Ryzen AI 7 CPU plus an RTX 5060 graphics chip with all of Nvidia's DLSS features. 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD round out the package.

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LIVE: Latest Updates

Two of Alienware's best QD-OLED gaming monitors plummet to record-low prices — 34-inch AW3426DW ultrawide, 360 Hz 27-inch AW2725DF are up to 28% off

Alienware AW2725DF 26.7-inch OLED gaming monitor
Save 28% ($180)
Alienware AW2725DF 26.7-inch OLED gaming monitor: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

This 2560 x 1440 screen can hit 360 Hz refresh and sports a 0.03 ms response time. Its color gamut is wider than other OLEDs, and our reviewer called out its plethora of convenience features, noting it "is a near-perfect display for gaming or productivity when space is limited."

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Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor
Save 21% ($170)
Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor: was $799.99 now $629.99 at Amazon

This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz, and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to tis five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution."

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Save $209 on Creality's K1C 3D printer — this award winning printer is now just $350

Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer
Save 37% ($209)
Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer: was $559 now $350 at Creality Store

An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos.

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Creative's Pebble speakers are still on sale

Creative Pebble USB 2.0
Save 16% ($3.75)
Creative Pebble USB 2.0: was $23.74 now $19.99 at BHPhoto

These small, round speakers look stylish, are easy to travel with, and sound pretty good for their size.

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Creative Pebble V3
Save 16% ($7)
Creative Pebble V3: was $44.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

These round, angled PC speakers feature up to an 8W RMS and offer USB-C, 3.5mm AUX, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

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BREAKING: Samsung's 9100 Pro SSD is up to 51% off

Samsung 1TB 9100 Pro
Save 42% ($143.35)
Samsung 1TB 9100 Pro: was $339.99 now $196.64 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 1 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively.

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Samsung 2TB 9100 Pro
Save 51% ($344.98)
Samsung 2TB 9100 Pro: was $679.97 now $334.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 2 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

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Samsung 4TB 9100 Pro
Save 46% ($625)
Samsung 4TB 9100 Pro: was $1,359.99 now $734.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

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Get a gaming mic for streaming for just $45

HyperX SoloCast 2
Save 25%
HyperX SoloCast 2: was $59.99 now $44.98 at Amazon

This 14mm electret condenser capsule mic features an integrated desktop stand that tilts the mic upward 40 degrees (there's a mounting point on the bottom of the stand, in case you do want to mount it on a boom arm). It has a cardioid polar pattern and sounds pretty good out of the box, and it features HyperX's signature tap-to-mute button on the top.

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The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% wired is still available at its lowest-ever price

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired Optical Linear
Save 47% ($60.99)
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired Optical Linear: was $129.99 now $69 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired is a mechanical keyboard with Razer's optical linear switches, offering adjustable actuation points and Razer's Snap Tap feature.

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You can still save on the Corsair Xeneon Edge, now less than $200

Corsair Xeneon Edge
Save 20% ($50)
Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR

The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.

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Save $500 on the ABS Flux II Aqua with 32GB of DDR5 and an RTX 5070

ABD Flux II Aqua
Save $500
ABD Flux II Aqua: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Newegg

The ABS Flux II Aqua comes with an Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.

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The UK's best RAM deal is still available

Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL32
Save 22% (£110)
Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL32: was £509.99 now £399.99 at Amazon

This is some of the cheapest RAM in the UK. Get 32GB of DDR5 6400 with support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, it will work on any platform that supports DDR5.

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Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB) 6000MHz CL40
Save 7% (£50)
Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB) 6000MHz CL40: was £739.99 now £689.99 at Amazon

Get a large 64GB of RAM for £50 with this Crucial Pro kit, perfect for gaming and multitasking. Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles.

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Upgrade your handheld for less

WD BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 2230 for ROG Ally and Steam Deck
Save 0% ($0)
WD BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 2230 for ROG Ally and Steam Deck: was $259.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy

Get 2TB of storage for your Steam Deck or ROG Ally, with read and write speeds of 5150 MB/s and 4850 MB/s, respectively.

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Get 52% off this Razer gaming chair at Amazon UK

Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen Gaming Chair
Save 51% (£179.72)
Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen Gaming Chair: was £349.99 now £170.27 at Amazon

The budget-friendly alternative to the Iskur V2, the Razer Iskur V2 X is a no-frills alternative that drives the price down by removing some of the adjustability options. That said, this chair still comes with built-in lumbar support, 2D armrests, and a 152-degree recline.

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Still alive and kicking, the $411 9800X3D.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Save $68
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $411 at Amazon

Get AMD's 8-core, 16-thread king of gaming performance, with its industry-leading X3D cache that drastically boosts frame rates.

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UK deal on the very monitor powering this live blog

Samsung Odyssey Gaming OLED G8
Save 8% (£50)
Samsung Odyssey Gaming OLED G8: was £599 now £549 at Amazon

Get a 4K, 240Hz monitor with high response times, burn-in protection, and an anti-glare screen.

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Samsung Odyssey Gaming OLED G8
Save 37% (£330)
Samsung Odyssey Gaming OLED G8: was £899 now £569 at Amazon

Get a 4K, 240Hz monitor with high response times, burn-in protection, and an anti-glare screen. Also comes with smart TV apps for streaming and watching live content.

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Save $180 on Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer

Creality K2 Combo
Save 33% ($180)
Creality K2 Combo : was $549 now $369 at Creality Store

Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.

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Good morning and welcome to the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are less than 24 hours of the Big Deal Days event remaining, so stay tuned for all the new deals, and great savings you can still get! - Stephen Warwick