3D Print Your Own RTX 3080...Piggy Bank

Here is an RTX 3080 that you can actually get your hands on! (via @VideoCardz) Nils Kal has released a 3D printable model via Prusa Printers, and this piggy bank model can help you save up for your own real RTX 3080! This all-plastic model may not be a real graphics card, but you have to admit it is really cool.

Nils has created a detailed 3D model of the RTX 3080 designed for use as a piggy bank for a friend to save up for a real RTX 3080. Originally designed with Prusa 3D printers in mind, skilled 3D printer enthusiasts will be able to modify and slice the files for their chosen model of printer. Nils also confirms, “If you print on 100% scale and only put in 2€ coins, you can fit in 851€. ($990)”. The 3D printed piggy bank can also be printed at full size if your 3D printer has a large enough print bed. Then you could save enough for an RTX 3090.

The RTX 3080 is an impressive card, offering better performance than a 2080 Ti at a much lower price. This along with bots sniping cards from the eager hands of enthusiasts has lead to shortages and inflated prices on eBay.