Aerocool Releases VS-92 Gaming Cases

Aerocool has released a new chassis, the VS-92 gaming case. This case will make up part of the PGS-V series of products, which caters to gamers. The chassis has a standard, yet expansive, feature set for a budget price.

The case will come in four flavors: two different colors with two versions, a mesh version and a window version. The color options are black and white.

The interior of the chassis features plenty of expansion space. It houses up to ATX-size motherboards, has seven expansion slots, can hold graphics cards up to 400 mm in length and CPU tower coolers up to 158 mm high. Storage is taken care of by eight optical drives, nine 3.5" drives, or seven 2.5" drives.

The case also has plenty of cooling capabilities. It has room for up to 12 fans in the mesh edition or 10 fans in the window edition. It also has support for one 240 mm or 280 mm water cooling radiator. Standard, it ships with one 120 mm axial-fan mounted to the rear exhaust. To mount fans in the front of the enclosure you have to use the multi-purpose adapters, which can mount either additional fans or 2.5"/3.5" drives. The case ships with six of these.

Front I/O connectivity is handled by two USB 3.0 ports as well as a headphone jack and microphone jack.

The cases should already be available through European retailers for MSRP prices of €38 ($50) for the mesh edition and €40 ($53) for the window version. These prices exclude taxes. There is no word on when they will hit U.S. retail channels.