AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT Drops to All-Time Low: $234 on Newegg

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT has dropped to a new low price on Newegg. This processor normally runs for $249, but now you can get your hands on it for $234 using promo code 62GAMETBR9. If you want to see what’s leading the CPU market right now, head over to our list of Best CPUs for 2020 .

This AMD CPU is available on Newegg for $234 using promo code 62GAMETBR9. It's a 6-core processor that can operate as fast as 3.8GHz. It requires an AM4 socket type. View Deal

This processor has 6 cores and a total of 12 threads. It has a base operating speed of 3.8GHz. When boosted, it can reach as high as 4.5GHz.

This model supports up to 128GB of DDR4 with speeds up to 3200MHz. You may want to opt for a more powerful third-party cooling option, but you will also get a stock Wraith Spire cooler with this offer.