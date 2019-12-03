Save $100 on Acer’s SuperWide 100 Hz 1440p VA Gaming Monitor (20% off)

Cyber Monday and the Black Friday holiday weekend may be coming to a close but that doesn’t mean that the deals are coming to an end. Well most of them are, but we’ve spotted this tantalizing little number skirting around Newegg’s deal pages prime for the picking. Yep, we’ve had some seriously impressive monitor sales this weekend, but this one’s right up there with some of the best of them.

Acer’s 34-inch ED347CKR is currently on sale for just $400, that’s a $100 (or 20%) saving on its retail price. In fact if you’re on the hunt for a mainstream brand screen of this caliber the closest you’ll find is Viewsonic’s variant at around $80 more. So what do you get for that outlay? Well 34-inches of screen real estate, a 3440x1440 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, FreeSync as standard (and potentially G-Sync), a 4ms G2G response time, and a crisp clean, color popping, curved VA panel. What’s not to love?!

Acer ED347CKR 34” Gaming Monitor: was $500, now $400

Complete with a crisp 34” curved VA panel, 1440p resolution, and FreeSync this screen is a bargain at this price point. View Deal

Usability

There’s just something to be said about 34” screens, they’re so good. In fact I used to own one, the Samsung CF791 I mentioned in our “What we’re buying this black Friday” article was mine before I foolishly gave it away to my Father as a present. I was inundated with screens at the time for testing, so was swapping them out every week. Now though, my screen-testing days are over and I’m left with a, still very good, 32” 4K panel instead. That said I just miss that extra real estate you get from a 34-inch superWide. It’s a fantastic middle ground between 1 or 2 27-inch 1440p screens, and the pixel density is just right too. It’s incredibly fun to game on, especially in MMORPGs and RTS titles. That said, out of game it helps too. Combine that with a VA panel, and a noticeable jump up in refresh rate and it's just a luscious thing to have on your desk.

