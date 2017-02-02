Acer’s XR382CQK Curved Ultrawide QHD Display Now Available In The US (Updated)

UPDATED, 2-6-2017, 1:15PM CT: A change was made to reflect new information about where to purchase the Acer XR382CQK display.

UPDATED, 2-6-2017, 5:55PM CT: Acer reached out to correct an error in its materials that stated an incorrect screen resolution. We've updated the article with the correct specifications.

Acer announced that its XR382CQK ultrawide QHD display is now available in US markets.

The new monitor features a 37.5-inch 3840 x 1600 curved IPS display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 2300R curvature. The Acer XR382CQK also sports a 75Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time, which, along with onboard AMD Free Sync technology, postures the XR382CQK as a gaming monitor. It also has a brightness of 300 nits, supports 1.07 billion colors, and has a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

You can connect to the Acer XR382CQK via its HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 interfaces, and it comes with cables for both. Additional I/O connectivity exists in the form of four USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.1 Type-C port capable of 5Gbps data transfer rates.

The Acer XR382CQK is also capable of displaying two inputs with a picture-by-picture mode, which splits the display in half to show both devices. Its proprietary GameView technology allows you to adjust black levels, enable a crosshair, and change the on-screen refresh rate without having to navigate to the OSD menu. You can also daisy chain the display with multi-monitor setups, and the “ZeroFrame” slim bezel makes it a nearly seamless expansion of your field of view.

Acer's new XR382CQK 37.5-inch Ultrawide QHD display is available now for $1,300 from Amazon, with more online retailers slated to start offering the monitor in March.