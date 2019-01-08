Alienware Teases New OLED Display

Alienware’s showcasing a brand new display here at CES, Las Vegas. And that is this wee beastie. Complete with 55-inch display size, 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, this thing should hit the charts as the biggest, and best screen out there, well at least if money’s no object.

This is interesting for a few reasons, firstly it’s an OLED display, ensuring perfect blacks and fantastic color reproduction, and secondly it has that 120 Hz refresh rate, suggesting this isn’t just an upcycled TV panel packaged in a PC compatible box like a lot of big form factor monitors from other competitors.



No confirmation on price or availability just yet, but you can bet your bottom dollar it’ll be reaching into the $3000+ region for sure. It certainly looks the part too.