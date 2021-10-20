AMD Ryzen 6000 RDNA 2 iGPU Smashes Iris Xe DG1, GeForce MX350 In New Benchmarks

It looks like Intel isn't the only one with a processor that supports DDR5 memory. A new UserBenchmark submission (courtesy of Benchleaks) reveals that AMD isn't far behind from embracing the new wave of DDR5 memory kits.

AMD's Ryzen 6000 (reportedly codenamed Rembrandt) is expected to carry Zen 3+ cores that are complemented by Navi 2 (RDNA 2) graphics. From a processing perspective, the chips should retain the same core count as the Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) series, but feature improved clock speeds. Rembrandt plays a very important role in AMD's future lineup as the APUs are rumored to be the first parts to leverage Navi 2 graphics as well as support for DDR5 memory.

The user ran the benchmark on Corsair's Xenomorph device, which could be an upcoming mini-PC from the manufacturer unless the company plans to venture into the gaming laptop market. UserBenchmark also specified the FP7 socket that should be the new platform for the Ryzen 6000 series. The Ryzen 6000 processor from the UserBenchmark entry lacks a name so we'll have to refer to it by its 100-000000518-41_N OPN code for now. But if we have to speculate, it could be the Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6900HS/HX. UserBenchmark detected the unreleased AMD chip with an eight-core and 16-thread configuration after all.

According to the report, the Zen 3+ APU sports a 3.1 GHz base clock and 3.9 GHz boost clock, but the OPN code points to 4.1 GHz. The processor is probably an engineering sample so the final specifications can vary. Remember to take the benchmark results with a truckload of salt since UserBenchmark isn't known for being a biased benchmark tool. Additionally, the Ryzen 6000 is a single submission, while the scores from the other processors in the comparison are averaged results from different users.

AMD Ryzen 6000 CPU Benchmarks

Core i7-11800H Ryzen 7 5800H 100-000000518-41_N Memory Score 70 Pts 76.6 Pts 67.9 Pts 1-Core Score 161 Pts 132 Pts 111 Pts 2-Core Score 315 Pts 257 Pts 228 Pts 4-Core Score 592 Pts 496 Pts 399 Pts 8-Core Score 995 Pts 875 Pts 740 Pts

The Ryzen 7 5800H (Cezanne) outperformed the mysterious Ryzen 6000 processor by up to 19% in the single-core test and up to 18% in the octa-core test. The Ryzen 6000's low scores can be explained by the possibility of the chip being an early engineering sample or the fact that it was paired with single stick of DDR5-4800 C40 SO-DIMM memory module so dual-channel operation wasn't enabled. The latter also contributed to the higher memory latency on the Ryzen 6000 processor. The Ryzen 7 5800H configuration showed 13% lower memory latency in comparison to the Ryzen 6000 chip.

Apparently, the Core i7-11800H (Tiger Lake) is superior to the Ryzen 6000 sample. The Intel chip's single-and octa-core scores were 45% and 34% higher than the Zen 3+ APU, respectively. However, the Core i7-11800H did have 3% higher memory latency.

AMD Ryzen 6000 iGPU Benchmarks

1CFA 0004 GeForce MX350 Iris Xe DG1 Lighting 29.5 FPS 24.8 FPS 23.6 FPS Reflection 131 FPS 26.6 FPS 27.2 FPS MRender 9.7 FPS 17.3 FPS 29.2 FPS Gravity 33.7 FPS 24.2 FPS 31.6 FPS

On the graphics end, the Ryzen 6000 APU appeared with a RDNA 2 iGPU (1CFA 0004) with 512MB of shared memory. It's a shame that the software couldn't pick up the number of compute units or their clock speeds.

The RDNA 2 iGPU surpassed Intel's Iris Xe DG1 in the lighting, reflection and gravity tests by 25%, 382% and 7%, respectively. However, the Iris Xe DG1 beat the RDNA 2 iGPU in the MRender benchmark by a 201% margin.

It would seem that the MRender is the only workload that gave the RDNA 2 iGPU a hard time. Nvidia's GeForce MX350 put up a 78% higher MRender score than the RDNA 2 iGPU. However, the latter destroyed the GeForce MX350 by 19% in the lighting test, 392% in the reflection test and 39% in the gravity test.

According to a previously leaked roadmap, Ryzen 6000 is allegedly scheduled for a 2022 debut. If the rumors around the hardware circles are true, Ryzen 6000 should already be in mass production with a potential launch for the first half of next year.