AMD Ryzen CPUs Top Amazon's Best Sellers List

By AMD 

Everyone's getting ready for AMD Ryzen to debut. Manufacturers are releasing motherboard compatible with the new CPUs, AMD is steadily releasing more information about the processors, and now consumers have pre-ordered enough Ryzen chips to push them to the top of Amazon's best sellers list.

The Ryzen 7 1700X, Ryzen 7 1800X, and Ryzen 7 1700 are currently in the first, third, and fourth spots of Amazon's list of best-selling CPUs, respectively. Intel's 7th generation (Kaby Lake) i7-7700K and the 6th generation (Skylake) Intel Core i7 6700K 4.00 GHz occupy the second and fifth spots on the list.

That isn't bad, considering that AMD opened Ryzen pre-orders yesterday, and nobody's been able to independently test the processors yet. That little niggle is the reason why we advised caution in our coverage of the 1700X, 1800X, and 1700 heading to sellers like Amazon and Newegg:

Sure, AMD presented a few of its own internal cherry-picked benchmarks, but that tells us very little about the CPUs’ actual performance. We would not deign to recommend (or not recommend) a product we haven’t tested, and we have not yet tested Ryzen.In other words, AMD is asking you to pay for the promise of performance. Perhaps you’re willing to take the leap of faith based on what we do know about Ryzen, or perhaps you were always going to buy one of these CPUs and are worried that if you don’t preorder, the supply might run dry.

Still, it's hard not to get swept up in the Ryzen fever. Manufacturers like Asrock, Gigabyte, and MSI; Biostar; and Asus have all revealed new motherboards for Ryzen, and people have practically champed at the bit whenever a little kernel of information has been revealed about the lineup.

That excitement reached a pitch during the company's announcement yesterday, where it revealed some benchmarks for the Ryzen CPUs, announced their prices, and offered more information about what AMD has planned for this next generation of products. If Amazon's best sellers list is anything to go by, that excitement has led to something of a "Shut up and take my money!" moment for AMD. The 1700X, 1800X, and 1700 will debut March 2.

90 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 23 February 2017 19:41
    People are just stupid...when they find out that Ryzen is slower than Kaby Lake in gaming. Gaming is the number one reason people do make purchase.
  • irish_adam 23 February 2017 19:56
    you have any proof to back that up? also even if the IPC is slightly better in kaby lake and you get an extra 1 or 2 frames from current games that doesnt mean games wont take advantage of those 16 threads in years to come. If they get within 5% of IPC performance then i'll be replacing my 2500k with a 1700x because i'm cheap and it means i wont need to upgrade anything but the graphics card for years to come
  • JamesSneed 23 February 2017 20:07
    Lol, Freak was going all troll on the prior AMD Ryzen articles.

    It is a bit premature to jump all in on Ryzen but it doesn't make people stupid that is for sure.

    If they get within 10% Kaby Lake performance in single threaded games I'm replacing my 2500K.
  • jkhoward 23 February 2017 20:13
    Yeah.. I am planning on replacing my chip with one of these around my birthday. I can't wait!
  • 8350rocks 23 February 2017 20:33
    SPECint2006 and Cinebench are hardly cherry picked guys...
  • ssdpro 23 February 2017 20:39
    For all the rumors and now confirmations of some of those rumors, I think this is an exciting release. What I don't get is people jumping on the wagon a bit prematurely. We know the day 1 reviews will be pretty good - they generally are for exciting products. What we don't know is how well AMD's R&D budget was able to tune this platform. I would definitely want to see 3 or 4 UEFI/BIOS updates and some user feedback before putting on my gamble hat.
  • tamalero 23 February 2017 20:45
    Perfect for personal media servers/render farms Imho. Considering the competition sells for 1,000 USD a piece.. AMD has a winner.
  • ravewulf 23 February 2017 20:50
    I mainly do video encoding where multicore/mulithreaded performance is more important than single thread performance, so it's a pretty safe bet that Ryzen is going to be far more bang for my buck than an Intel chip. Now I just need to save up enough to overhaul my system.
  • JamesSneed 23 February 2017 21:13
    19339069 said:
    SPECint2006 and Cinebench are hardly cherry picked guys...

    I half agree. At this point I'm waiting for 3rd party reviews. Cherry picked or not what we have right now is AMD's word on all of the results we are seeing. Another week and we can settle all of the rumors and speculation flying around like crazy.

    Edit: I will go on record I believe the results I have seen so far.
  • InvalidError 23 February 2017 21:26
    19339239 said:
    Cherry picked or not what we have right now is AMD's word on all of the results we are seeing.
    AMD let some people play with some of their test rigs during their Ryzen press event and those people have confirmed that actual results are in line with AMD's claims. It isn't only rumors and AMD's own claims anymore.
