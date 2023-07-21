AMD Set to Substantially Increase Microcode Size of Future CPUs

By Anton Shilov
published

AMD's Zen 5 CPUs could feature 32KB microcode.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's future microprocessors could increase their microcode size by over two times compared to existing AMD CPUs, according to a new Linux patch spotted by Phoronix. The increased microcode size may suggest that AMD's upcoming processors based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture and its successors will support more complex instructions or will be able to add new features after release — or maybe AMD just wants to ensure that it can update microcodes in a more thorough manner. 

The maximum microcode patch size for AMD CPUs that the Linux kernel currently supports is 12KB (three times the Linux kernel page size of 4096 bytes). The latest patch released by AMD for future CPUs (most likely those based on Zen 5, or perhaps its successors) indicates that microcode size could increase all the way to 32KB — or eight times the Linux kernel page size.  

"Future AMD CPUs will have microcode patches that exceed the current limit of three 4K pages," a statement by AMD reads. "Increase substantially to avoid future size increases."

The increased microcode patch size does not necessarily mean that microcode of AMD's Zen 5 CPUs will be over 2.6 times larger compared to that of AMD's Zen 4 processors. Nonetheless, it points to the fact that it is going to be larger.

CPU microcode is a low-level code that defines how a CPU operates. To a large degree, microcode is a step-by-step guide for how the CPU performs each machine code instruction: it takes higher-level machine code instructions and breaks them down into simpler hardware-level instructions that the CPU can execute. CPU microcode can often be updated, enabling processor developers to fix bugs or security vulnerabilities in the CPU after it has been deployed.

Microcode allows a CPU to handle more complex instructions that would be hard or inefficient to implement directly in hardware. Therefore, the more complex the instruction set, the more complex microcode gets. Hence, if AMD is to implement complex new instruction set extensions into its Zen 5-based products and its successors, it needs to expand its microcode size.

Another reason to increase CPU microcode size is that AMD may anticipate adding new features or capabilities (instructions, optimizations, hardware bug fixes, security enhancements, etc.), and wants to do so without needing to redesign the entire CPU — which is prohibitively costly on the current and upcoming process technologies.

(Image credit: AMD)
Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Zaranthos
    Plenty of room for future malware to be installed?
    Reply
  • citral23
    Zaranthos said:
    Plenty of room for future malware to be installed?

    How exactly?
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Zaranthos said:
    Plenty of room for future malware to be installed?
    If a program or hacker managed to update the microcode in your CPU, it's game over. Even with the current size limits.

    Microcode loading normally happens rather early in the boot sequence and would require root/admin privileges, at minimum. I could believe you can't even do it past a certain point.
    Reply
  • rluker5
    citral23 said:
    How exactly?
    Maybe if somebody found a way to alter the C:>Windows>System32>mcupdate_AuthenticAMD.dll file that rewrites the microcode your system is using at windows boot?

    I've removed the Intel equivalent to get around microcode security updates in the past by changing the owner of the file and moving it. But it has been around since a little after Spectre at least and has been secure all that time AFAIK.
    Reply