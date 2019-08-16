Antec Releases NX400 Mid-Tower Gaming Chassis: $65, Tempered Glass with aRGB

Antec has released a new Gaming case from the NX line, the NX400. This mid-tower chassis includes RGB lighting up front, a tempered glass side panel and 360mm radiator support for an entry level price of $64.99 (pre-order on Newegg). The new case is said to have an easy building experience and able to support high-end components without breaking the bank.

The exterior of the NX400 case is all black with a design element on the front panel designed for air intake. In addition to the intake, the front panel houses the frosted RGB LED element as well. The top of the case sports a mesh top as well as the IO bits. Antec gives you power and reset buttons, 3.5mm microphone and microphone ports, along with two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB 2.0 port. In addition to the standard fare, there is also a button to control the front panel's aRGB LEDs. That chassis itself measures in at 16.7 x 9 x 18.3-inches (425 x 230 x 465 mm) and is made of SPCC steel and plastic along with the smoke-tinted tempered glass side panel.



Internally, the case supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX size motherboards. There are seven expansion slots total along with room for four 2.5-inch drives. There is also space for two 3.5-inch and one 2.5-inch drives - the spaces are convertible. The NX400 will support up to 12.9-inch (330mm) video cards, CPU heat sinks up to 6.7-inches, along with power supplies up to 6.7-inches as well. These dimensions will be able to support quite an array of GPUs, heat sinks, and power supplies.

Fan and radiator support inside the mid-tower case is plentiful supporting up to six 120mm fans or five 140mm fans in various locations. One 120mm aRGB fan is included. Radiator support is good here as well the ability to fit up to a 360mm in the front, 240mm up top, and 140mm on the rear. For this size chassis, that's a lot of cooling capacity.



The NX series of cases consists of nine total models with LED lighting and new designs. The NX100, NX210, NX300, NX400, NX500, NX600, and NX1000 are the most recent models to hit the market offering users a large range of chassis in different shapes and sizes. The NX400 is available now for pre-order at $64.99 on Newegg. Availability is listed as August 30th, 2019.

Product Name NX400 Case Size 16.7 x 9 x 18.3-inches (425 x 230 x 465 mm)

Form Factor Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX Drive Bays (2+1) 3.5/2.5-inch (convertible)

(4) 2.5-inch

Installed Fans (1) aRBG Expansion Slots (7) Front I/O Ports (2) USB 3.0 Type-A ports

(1) USB 2.0 Type-A port

(1) Headphone / Microphone Combo Jack

(1) Power button

(1) Reset button

(1) LED control button Maximum CPU/GPU/Power Supply Size 170mm (CPU), 330mm (GPU), 170mm (PSU) Cooling Support Front: 3 x 120 / 2 x 140mm

Top: 2 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm

Rear: 1 x 120mm (aRGB, included)

Radiator Support Front: 3 x 120mm

Top: 2 x 120mm

Rear: 1 x 140mm Price $64.99





