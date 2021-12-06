AOC's 43-Inch G4309VX/D Display Boasts 144Hz 4K VA Panel, HDMI 2.1

Another large-format gaming monitor is on the way from AOC (via TFT Central), and it looks promising. The company just announced the G4309VX/D, which measures 43 inches diagonally, with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution. For the gamers out there, you should know that the monitor boasts a 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 144 Hz with Adaptive-Sync (AMD FreeSync), which is competitive for this resolution and size class.

Thanks to its VA panel, AOC boasts that the G4309VX/D has a typical static contrast ratio of 4,000:1 (only edge-lit local dimming is supported). In addition, the G4309VX/D, which employs Quantum Dot technology, manages to cover 100 and 95 percent of the sRGB and DCI-P3 colors spaces, respectively, and supports 8-bit color as well as frame rate control (FRC). Regarding brightness, the monitor tops out at 720 nits for SDR content and bumps that spec to 1,100 nits for HDR content.

AOC G4309VX/D 43-inch 4K Gaming Monitor Panel Type / Backlight VA, edge array

Quantum Dot Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 43 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 144 Hz

FreeSync: 48-144 Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3+

HDR10, DisplayHDR 1000 Response Time (MPRT) 1ms Brightness (mfr) 720 nits SDR

1,100 nits HDR Contrast (mfr) 4,000:1 Speakers 2x 7w

Video Inputs 2x DisplayPort 1.4a w/DSC

2x HDMI 2.1 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A)

Weight 37 pounds (16.9kg)

As for connectivity, the G4309VX/D features two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports for hooking up to your PC or game console (like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5). Likewise, you’ll find an onboard hub with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers (7-watts each).

(Image credit: AOC)

Unfortunately, there’s no word on pricing or global availability. At this point, the AOC G4309VX/D is only earmarked for the Chinese market. However, it’s highly likely to find its way to the U.S. and European markets, where it may get a warm welcome, especially if it can undercut some of the other big-screen gaming options on price.