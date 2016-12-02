ASRock Updates Beebox-S Mini PCs With Kaby Lake Support

ASRock updated the Beebox-S lineup of mini PCs with support for Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs.

The product line now includes two models: the Beebox-S 7100U, which sports an Intel Core i3-7100U, and the Beebox-S 7200U that comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-7200U. The processors are the only difference between the two products; they both accommodate up to 32GB of DDR4-2133MHz RAM, use the same 65W PSU, and have the same dimensions that allow them to be tucked just about anywhere you could possibly want to put a mini-PC.

In addition to adding support for Kaby Lake, ASRock has simplified the Beebox-S lineup with fewer model options. The previous iteration came in three variants--a full system with Windows installed, a fully-equipped system without Windows, and a barebones system for bargain hunters--with a variety of color options. Right now, the Beebox-S devices are available only in a plain black color scheme, and neither model has Windows pre-installed.

ASRock is positioning the Beebox-S as the perfect device to connect to a TV. The updated models support 4K video playback with high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities. The company also includes a remote control with the device and claimed that Beebox-S is the first NUC with a USB 3.1 Type-C port. (It also has another three USB 3.0 ports.) It's also positioning the Beebox-S as ideal for retailers: It can record video from up to 48 IP cameras at once, albeit with a low 704x576 resolution, and ASRock's promotional materials show it being used to push videos to multiple TV sets in a grocery store.

Tom's Hardware recently tested an Intel Core i7-7700K to get a feel for how well the new desktop processors will perform. Then we tested it again. Although neither Beebox-S supports the Intel Core i7-7700K, these tests should offer a glimpse into the performance improvements coming with Kaby Lake.

Both the Beebox-S 7100U and the Beebox-S 7200U are available now. They cost $291 and $349 from Newegg, respectively.