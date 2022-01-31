Grab This Asus 4K 120Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Right now, this 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 from Asus is down to its lowest ever price, thanks to a discount code from Newegg.

As you can read in our Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ review, this is a worthwhile update to your gaming setup, thanks to the HDMI 2.1 support for the likes of PS5 or Xbox Series X, and especially with a huge $300 saving.

Not only that, but with the RTX 3070 MSI GE66 Raider at its lowest price, $20 off the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and more, this is a great Monday for deals!

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q: was $1,099, now $799 at Newegg with code CLBNE272

This 43-inch, 4K 120Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 ports, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a remote control and built-in speakers.

MSI GE66 Raider gaming laptop: was $2,699, now $2,132 at Newegg

Get over $500 off this powerful portable rig, which features a top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, a huge 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $299, now $279 at Newegg with code CNEBN2554

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for the day-to-day.

MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $999 at Newegg

This configuration of MSI’s impressive GF65 portable gaming rig features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $364 at Newegg with code 93XSJ87

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

