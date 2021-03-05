Asus Launches 'Beastly-Styled' Custom Radeon RX 6700 XT

Asus has introduced its family of custom graphics cards based on the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU with 2560 stream processors and a 192-bit memory interface. The new boards formally belong to higher-end/performance mainstream segment of the market, yet they have almost all the features that are found on enthusiast-grade graphics cards.

Asus's family of custom Radeon RX 6700 XT video cards includes three models: the Dual Radeon RX 6700 XT, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT, and the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6700 XT. The ROG Strix-badged Radeon RX 6700 XT card naturally sits on top of the stack, the TUF-branded board combines durability and performance, whereas the Dual card is slightly more compact than the other two and can fit into Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX cases.

All the products rely on their own custom PCB that is both tall and long, which most probably indicates an enhanced voltage regulating module (VRM). The cards also feature a hardware BIOS switch to automatically load different clocks and voltage settings, so it is safe to say that the three Radeon RX 6700 XT boards from Asus feature higher frequencies than those recommended by AMD.

As far as power delivery is concerned, the ROG and the TUF Radeon RX 6700 XT cards use two eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors, whereas the Dual Radeon RX 6700 XT board comes with one eight-pin and one six-pin PCIe power connectors.

All of the Asus Radeon RX 6700 XT cards are equipped with a large proprietary cooling system that is wider than two slots, feature two (in case of the Dual model) or three fans that stop at idle, multiple heat pipes, and a backplate to improve cooling and guarantee longevity. Since the new custom-built Radeon RX 6700 XT cards are designed mostly for DIY enthusiasts, their coolers are equipped with addressable RGB LEDs, making sure that the card blends in with your chosen aesthetic. The ROG has plenty of LEDs, whereas the TUF and Dual boards have more modest lighting.

Asus yet has to announce final specifications of its Dual Radeon RX 6700 XT, TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT, and ROG Strix Radeon RX 6700 XT cards, so at this point it is impossible to tell how the new cards stack up against AMD's reference design.

Asus did not disclose pricing or availability dates of its Radeon RX 6700 XT, though given the current deficit of GPUs and components, this is hardly surprising.