Asus and Acer Announce First Gaming Desktops with Third-Gen Ryzen

At AMD's keynote here at Computex in Taipei, Asus announced the ROG Strix GL10DH and Acer showed off an image of Nitro and Predator PCs, the first gaming desktops with a third-gen Ryzen GPU. Acer's Jerry Kao said that company would also use Navi GPUs in its systems.

There aren't any other details than that, but it's not surprising to see Asus as one of the first partners. The company just anounced the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502, one of the most premium Ryzen-based gaming laptops on the market. You can read our review here.


No release dates were announced for either, though if Acer's designs have Navi, we may hear more around E3 when AMD goes deeper on its graphics cards.

