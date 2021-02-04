Get $200 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 With RTX 2060 Max-Q Graphics

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of our favorite portable powerhouses — ranking high on our best gaming laptops list. It looks great, lasts long and is comfortable to type on. And thanks to a new deal over at Best Buy, it's also inexpensive.

Right now at Best Buy, you can get $200 off the last generation version of the G14, which packs a still powerful Ryzen 9 4900HS processor and RTX 2060 graphics card. That takes the price down to just $1,149.99!

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,349.99, now $1,149.99 @ Best Buy

This configuration sports a 14-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, dedicated RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Alongside this stacked spec list, you have an up to 10-hour battery life and all the I/O you need to plug this straight into your home setup.View Deal

All of this power is stuffed into a thin frame with an attractively refined design (8.7 x 12.8 x 0.7 inches and a weight of 3.64 pounds).

Altogether, this adds up to a package that "punches above its weight class for an affordable price." And now that it's $200 off, that affordable price has basically become an absolute steal.