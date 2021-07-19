Nvidia RTX 30-Series GPUs Will Be In Stock At Best Buy Tomorrow

Best Buy has announced that tomorrow, July 20th, it will begin selling RTX 30 series graphics cards in limited quantities at its physical brick and mortar stores across the country. Similar to MicroCenter, Best Buy will use a 'first-come first-served ticket system to determine which lucky customers can actually buy a new graphics card.

If you want the best chance of getting a graphics card, you need to be at one of Best Buy's store locations by 7:30 AM local time, which is when the blue shirts start giving out tickets.

However, it's reasonable to assume that people are already camping out at Best Buy just to get the chance of buying a graphics card. We've seen this sort of thing happen with MicroCenter where customers camped out at the store for days on end in the hope of snagging a graphics card.

If you can make it to a Best Buy (preferably as early as possible), this is the best time to snag a precious RTX 30 series graphics card with supply still strained by demand.

Here's the press blast from Best Buy on the matter:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards will have limited quantities available on Tuesday, July 20, only in select stores.

Blue Shirts at participating stores will start handing out tickets at 7:30 a.m. local time* that morning. We’ll hand out one ticket per customer in line. If you get a ticket, you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase a graphics card inside the store beginning at 8 a.m. local time.

Graphics cards are limited to one per customer.*

You can find a list of the stores with stock here.