Blizzard Patches 'Diablo II' 16 Years After Release

Diablo III, and its subsequent Reaper of Souls expansion, is the latest title in the popular series, and it will receive patches for quite some time. However, the company recently released a new patch for its predecessor, Diablo II, which came out almost 16 years ago.

According to Blizzard, the main focus of the patch, version 1.14a, was to repair “system glitches on modern operating systems.” The company’s official PC requirements for the game, which was recently updated, now list the 64-bit versions of Windows 7, 8 and 10 as the recommended OS for the game (the minimum OS requirements are Windows Vista or XP).

The patch also introduced a new launcher for the game on OS X and made improvements to Blizzard’s “cheat-detection and hack-prevention” systems.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the final update for the game. The company stated that making Diablo II work on current systems is just the first step. The developers will continue to make more improvements to the game and release them at some point in the future.

“There is still a large Diablo II community around the world, and we thank you for continuing to play and slay with us,” said Blizzard at the end of its announcement.



