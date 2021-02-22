Thor-Themed Chinese Memory Vendor Launches DDR5-4800 128GB RAM

News outlet IThome has reported that Chinese manufacturer Asgard, which is owned by Shenzhen Jiahe Jinwei Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., has launched the company's first DDR5 memory module.

Asgard's memory module, which carries the VMA5AUK-MMH224W3 part number, arrives with a capacity of 64GB. However, Asgard has confirmed that it will also be available in capacities of 32GB and 128GB. The memory can be a bit rough on the eyes if you're accustomed to fancy heat spreaders and cheesy RGB lighting. However, it's what's inside that really counts.

Regardless of the density, the memory module operates at 4,800 MHz, and that's nowhere near the ceiling for DDR5. The new specification is expected to hit memory frequencies up to 8,400 MHz. Predictably, Asgard's memory module will only draw a 1.1V DRAM voltage, which is the reference voltage for DDR5. It also adheres to JEDEC's "B" standard, meaning its timings should be set to 40-40-40.

According to the report, Asgard has not started mass producing the DDR5 memory module, and it makes sense since there aren't any processors that leverage the standard yet. However, the vendor expects to put the wheels into motion once Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors and corresponding 600-series chipsets are ready.

The Asgard representative even went ahead and confirmed to IThome some of the future Intel and AMD processors that will support DDR5. On the Blue Team, we have obviously Alder-Lake, Sapphire Rapids and Tiger Lake-U. For the Red Team, the spokesperson mentioned Van Gogh and Rembrandt APUs.