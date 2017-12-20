Colorful Introduces iGame GTX 1080 Ti RNG Edition, Other New Products

Colorful announced a handful of new products today including a new Z370 motherboard, a 240GB M.2 NVME 2280 SSD, and a graphics card developed in partnership with RNG eSports Gaming Team.

Colorful’s latest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti offering is an overclocked graphics card sporting 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB of GDDR5X memory, a 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, a 250W TDP, and a 2.5 slot design. Colorful's iGame GTX 1080 Ti RNG Edition also comes with a standard DVI-D, two DisplayPort headers, and two HDMI 2.0b display outputs, as well as three 8-pin power connectors. As mentioned, this graphics card is factory-overclocked with a base clock cranked up to 1,620MHz and a boost clock set at a blistering 1,733MHz.

This GPU features 12+2 phase digital power supply reinforced by IPP (iGame Pure Power), and a selection of display outputs that include a standard DVI-D, two DisplayPort headers, and a pair of HDMI display outputs. Power is delivered via two 8-pin power connectors.

The graphics card's Sworizer cooler boasts a newly improved design featuring aluminum fins attached to a copper baseplate. Cooling the heatsink assembly we have three 92mm dual ball-bearing "Saw Sickle" fans. The heatsink is also equipped with a full-cover metal backplate and the company's iGame Status Monitor that allows real-time monitoring of core clocks, core temperature, load line status, and memory usage.

There isn’t much information about the company’s new flagship iGame Z370 Vulcan X motherboard other than its Intel’s Z370 chipset, support for up to DDR4-3200(OC), and is equipped with two M.2 slots as well as three PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots that support multi-GPU configurations.

Finally, Colorful is rolling out a new 240GB M.2 NVME 2280 SSD sporting gold plated connectors, a PCIe Gen3 x4 interface, and read and write speeds of 800Mb/s and 700Mb/s, respectively.

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of writing. We have reached out to the company for more information.