Horde Returns In 'Gears Of War 4' With New Classes, Defenses

One of the most popular co-op modes in the Gears of War franchise is back in Gears of War 4. The developers at The Coalition pulled back the curtain on Horde 3.0, the latest addition to the upcoming game.

Similar to its predecessors in Gears of War 2 and Gears of War 3, the new Horde mode still allows up to five players to band together and take out 50 waves of enemies such as the new Swarm and DeeBees. After every tenth wave, the difficulty increases, and your group has to fight a boss. This time around, however, you’ll need to strategically pick your characters before the game starts.

You can choose from one of five classes: Soldier, Scout, Sniper, Heavy and Engineer. Each class has its own set of special weapons and abilities, which further pushes the idea of teamwork rather than having one or two players take out an entire wave.

Horde 2.0 introduced the idea of defensive fortifications in the game, but Horde 3.0 seems to take the idea one step further with the “Fabricator," which allows you to deploy your defenses anywhere on the map. This should prove useful when you and your squadmates find a suitable choke point to stop the enemy advance or to easily take down a boss.

In addition to the trailer above, PAX West attendees will be able to try out the new Horde mode this weekend. If you’re not able to attend the festivities, don’t worry; we’ll be on the show floor to get you our impressions of The Coalition’s take on the popular multiplayer mode.