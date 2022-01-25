AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Can't Catch Alder Lake Mobile in Geekbench 5

A new Geekbench 5 benchmark result has appeared featuring AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 6900HX mobile flagship. Courtesy of @TUM_APISAK on Twitter, the benchmark scores show competitive results against Intel's Core i7-12700H. However, AMD's latest chip pales by comparison to the Core i9-12900H, its intended competition.

The 6900HX will be one of AMD's new leading flagships in its Ryzen mobile 6000 series lineup. The new chips feature the updated Zen 3+ microarchitecture running on TSMC's latest 6nm node. Thanks to numerous upgrades in power efficiency on Zen 3+, this will give Ryzen 6000 mobile up to 11% higher single-threaded performance and 28% higher multi-threaded performance than Ryzen 5000 mobile, according to AMD.

When released, the Ryzen 9 6900HX will be one of AMD's most powerful Ryzen 6000 processors, coming in just underneath the Ryzen 9 6980HX. The 6900HX features 8 cores and 16 threads, with a maximum turbo clock of 4.9GHz with a default TDP targeted at 45W. However, this can be increased by OEMs to an unknown amount. Paired to the Zen 3+ cores is 20MB of L3 cache and an RDNA 2 GPU known as the Radeon 680M with 12 CUs and a 2400MHz boost clock.

Geekbench 5 Results

The laptop used in the Geekbench results is a Lenovo 82RG, running Windows 11 Pro and 32GB of RAM (which was limited to 27.79GB, presumably due to the IGP). As usual with Geekbench specifications, there is no mention of power limits, so we don't know if the 6900HX was operating at 45W or higher.

The 6900HX scored 1593 points in the single-threaded benchmarks and 10151 points during the multi-threaded run.

These results aren't awe-inspiring, given this is a Ryzen 9 variant. Performance results are favorable with Intel's Alder Lake Core i7 CPUs, like the 12700H. The 12700H ranges between 1450 to 1680 points in the single-threaded test and 9500 to 12000 points in the multi-threaded test in Geekbench 5's browser.

But, when performing against Intel's Core i9-12900H, the Geekbench results are in favor of Alder Lake. Average scores range between 1800 to 1900 points in the single-core and 13000 to 14000 points in multi-core benchmarks.

The 6900HX even gets beaten out by Intel's Core i7-12800H, averaging 1750 points in single-core and 12500 in multi-core (again in the Geekbech 5 browser).

While AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX comes up short in performance against its 12th Gen Core i9 competition, we must remember that this is just one benchmark with an unreleased laptop. We still have questions about whether the chip was operating at its default 45W TDP and couldn't boost any higher. However, even if this particular 6900HX has more TDP headroom to spare, you would need a lot of extra power to close the gap with the 12900H.