GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GPU Now Auctioning For $4,200

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition (Image credit: Nvidia)

As discovered by PC Gamer, a lucky winner from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition sweepstakes has put up his prize for auction at eBay. The auction began with a $2,500 starting bid, but is currently up to $4,200.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is a special-edition graphics card that Nvidia created to commemorate Cyberpunk 2077. Besides the makeover, the graphics card shares identical specifications to the Founders Edition. What makes the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition a rare collector's item is that there are only 200 of them in the wild. Nvidia only gave away 77 of them so it's unknown where the remaining samples are hidden. The chipmaker didn't sell them to the public or even send any out for review.

Previously, the only way to get one was to win it, but now you can purchase one as more and more winners will likely start selling the sought-after graphics card on Reddit or eBay for large sums of money.

This isn't the first time that a winner is flipping the graphics card on eBay. Five samples have been sold so far over in the U.K. with winning bids spanning from £2,200 (~$2,700) up to an eye-watering £5,000 (~$6,100).