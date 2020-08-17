Gigabyte A520 Motherboards Surface on Amazon Starting at $69.99

Gigabyte A520I AC (Image credit: Amazon)

It looks like motherboard vendors will unleash their A520 offerings very soon. Amazon (via @momomo_us) has already listed four upcoming A520-based motherboards from Gigabyte.

The Gigabyte A520M S2H arrives at the bottom of the A520 product stack with a price tag of $69.99. The microATX motherboard sports a 4+3-phased power delivery subsystem and two DDR4 memory slots. Storage options come down to four SATA III connectors and one M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot. Expansion-wise, the motherboard provides one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot and two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots.

The rear panel of the Gigabyte A520M S2H holds one PS/2 combo port, two USB 2.0 ports, one D-Sub port, one DVI-D port, one HDMI port, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, three 3.5mm audio jacks and a small button to clear the CMOS.

At $74.99, the Gigabyte A520M DS3H is the next model on the hierarchy. The motherboard adheres to the microATX form factor, like the Gigabyte A520M S2H. However, it comes an improved power delivery subsystem that exhibits a 5+3-phase design. The motherboard is also equipped with four DDR4 memory slots. The storage and expansion options on the Gigabyte A520M DS3H are the same as the Gigabyte A520M S2H.

In regards to the I/O ports, the Gigabyte A520M DS3H differs from the Gigabyte A520M S2H with the addition of a DisplayPort output instead of the D-Sub port and the lack of the CMOS button.

Image 1 of 4 Gigabyte A520M S2H (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 4 Gigabyte A520M DS3H (Image credit: Amazon) Image 3 of 4 Gigabyte A520M Aorus Elite (Image credit: Amazon) Image 4 of 4 Gigabyte A520I AC (Image credit: Amazon)

The Gigabyte A520M Aorus Elite costs $89.99 and appears to be the spitting image of the Gigabyte A520M DS3H. The jazzed-up motherboard flaunts some Aorus branding, fancy heatsinks and limited RGB lighting. Other than that, the Gigabyte A520M Aorus Elite comes with identical specifications are the Gigabyte A520M DS3H. The only difference at the rear panel is that the Gigabyte A520M Aorus Elite doesn't have the DisplayPort output.

For $99.99, the Gigabyte A520I AC is the most expensive and the only mini-ITX motherboard in Gigabyte's A520 arsenal. The little fella incorporates a 6-phase power delivery subsystem and two DDR4 memory slots. There's only one PCIe 3.0 x16 expansion slot, but you do receive four SATA III connectors and a M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for storage.

The Gigabyte A520I AC supplies one DisplayPort output, two HDMI ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, the clear CMOS bottom and three 3.5mm audio jacks. As you would expect, the Gigabyte A520I AC has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Out of the four motherboards, the Gigabyte A520M S2H and Gigabyte A520M DS3H are readily available for purchase.