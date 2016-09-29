Gigabyte Updates Laptops, Aorus Line With GTX 10-Series GPUs (Updated)

Update, 9/29/16, 10:02am PT: Gigabyte's Pascal-equipped Aorus laptops are available now. Pricing has been updated in the table below.



With the release of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10 series mobile cards, laptop manufacturers are revealing their updated systems, and Gigabyte is no exception. In addition to its main laptop line, Gigabyte’s subsidiary, Aorus, also received Pascal updates as well as 120 Hz displays and RGB-backlit keyboards.

Very little separates Gigabyte’s P55 and P57 from its Ultraforce P35 and P37 counterparts. The biggest difference lies in the aesthetics, and Gigabyte’s Ultraforce systems are slightly lighter and a fair bit slimmer. This makes them ideal candidates for backpack VR systems, as they’re less cumbersome than their thicker, heavier counterparts. In particular, the updated P35X with its Intel Core i7-6700HQ and Nvidia GTX 1070 meets the criteria for a powerful system that’s easily strappable.

Product Gigabyte P55W v6 Gigabyte P57X v6 Gigabyte P35X v6 Gigabyte P37X v6 Display -15.6" WQHD+ 2880x1620 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD, -15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD 17.3" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Anti-glare Display LCD -15.6" UHD 3840x2160 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD -15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD -17.3" UHD 3840x2160 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD -17.3" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD Processor 6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700HQ 6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700HQ 6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700HQ 6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700HQ Graphics Card Nvidia GTX 1060 Nvidia GTX 1070 Nvidia GTX 1070 Nvidia GTX 1070 Memory 8GB/16GB DDR4 2133/2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB) 8GB/16GB DDR4 2133/2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB) 8GB/16GB DDR4 2133/2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB) 8GB/16GB DDR4 2133/2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB) Storage Support Dual-Storage System -2.5” HDD -1 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA) Support 3-Storage System -2.5” HDD -M.2 SSD (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA) -Swappable Bay Support Quad-Storage System -2.5” HDD -2 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA) -Swappable Bay Support Quad-Storage System -2.5” HDD -2 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA) -Swappable Bay Battery Li-ion 6-cell, 5400mAh, 63Wh Li-Polymer, 75.81Wh Li-Polymer, 11.1V, 75.81Wh Li-Polymer, 11.1V, 75.81Wh Dimensions 379.71 x 269.38 x 26.88~34 mm (WxDxH) 421 x 290 x 28.6 mm (WxDxH) 385 x 270 x 20.9 mm (WxDxH) 417 x 287 x 22.5 mm (WxDxH) Weight ~2.6kg ~3.0kg with battery ~2.4kg (w/ ODD and Li-polymer Battery) ~2.8kg (w/ODD and Li-polymer Battery)

Aorus Lineup: 120Hz Displays And RGB-Backlit Keyboards

If you thought Gigabyte’s Ultraforce series was thin, then its Aorus line should astound you. It seems Gigabyte put its best foot forward on its Aorus line, with the X7 DT v6 receiving the Nvidia GTX 1080. Additionally, the X7 DT v6, X7 v6 and X5 v6 have the option for a 120 Hz display with a 5ms response time.



On the other hand, the smaller X3 Plus v6 boasts a QHD+ IGZO display outputting in 3200 x 1800, giving it the largest pixel density out of the four updated Aorus models. Finally, the new Pascal-equipped models have the option to include the Aorus RGB Fusion backlit keyboard, which features per-key backlighting.



The Aorus X7 DT v6, X7 v6 X5 v6 and X3 Plus v6 are available now starting at $2,699, $2,399 $2,399 and $1,999 respectively. Pricing for Gigabyte’s updated models is available on Gigabyte’s main website.