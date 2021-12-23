Trending

Get This Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for Less Than $1,800 in Huge Deal

By published

A massive gaming laptop saving to round out the year!

Gigabyte Aorus 15P
(Image credit: Future)

After Black Friday, we didn’t expect to see gaming laptop deals that are this insanely good, but here we are with the true definition of the phrase “good surprise.” 

Right now at Newegg, the Gigabyte Aorus 15P with RTX 3080 graphics is now $600 off, which takes the price down to a mightily impressive $1,799.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P: was $2,399, now $1,799 at Newegg with $200 rebate

Gigabyte Aorus 15P: was $2,399, now $1,799 at Newegg with $200 rebate
This fully-loaded portable powerhouse from Gigabyte sports an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, alongside a vivid 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 Hz refresh rate and Pantone-certified color calibration.

View Deal

Of course, the impressive price-to-power ratio is a huge selling point here, but as you can read in our Gigabyte Aorus 15P review, there’s a lot more to love about this system. It all starts with the lightweight, sleek design that doesn’t look as over-the-top gamer-esque as many of its competitors. It’s actually a breath of fresh air to see a gaming laptop not look so angular and covered with RGB.

None of this compact styling compromises the performance, though, thanks to the patented WINDFORCE cooling technology — sporting dual 12V fans for strong airflow, 5 heat pipes and a lot of tactically-placed vents, to ensure your high-powered components are running at their best.

Pair that with plenty of I/O, including HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4, a snappy chiclet keyboard, up to 8-hours of battery life and that Pantone-certified display, and this becomes both a seriously fast machine for pro-level productivity and gaming alike.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.