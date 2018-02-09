This tutorial was written by Tom's Hardware Community member JamieKavanagh. You can find a list of all their tutorials here.

The runtime broker in Windows 10 is a process that helps manage app permissions and ensures apps are behaving themselves. Unfortunately, the broker itself can throw a fit every now and then and consume system resources. Here’s how to fix the runtime broker high CPU usage error in Windows 10.

As the runtime broker is a middleman, it isn’t the process itself causing high CPU usage but the application that is utilizing it. This is often Windows default apps or system notifications.



Fix runtime broker high CPU usage error in Windows 10

Some Windows 10 users have found that disabling Windows tips immediately drops CPU utilization.

1. Navigate to Settings, System, Notifications & actions.

2. Disable ‘Show me tips about Windows’.

3. Monitor CPU utilization to see if it works.

If you still see runtime broker taking up too many resources, try uninstalling Windows apps.

Uninstall apps that use runtime broker

One particular culprit is the Photos app within Windows 10. If you have lots of images stored on your machine, Photos will try to index them all for future use. This can cause your computer to show the error.

1. Type or paste ‘PowerShell’ into the Search Windows box and open as an administrator.

2. Type or paste ‘Get-AppxPackage *photos* | Remove-AppxPackage’. This will uninstall the Windows Photo app from your machine.

3. Monitor CPU utilization to see if it works.

Chances are, once you remove this app, the high CPU usage error will disappear. If it doesn’t, consider uninstalling other apps by using one of the following commands:

Get-AppxPackage *windowscommunicationsapps* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *windowscamera* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *xboxapp* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *zunemusic* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *windowsmaps* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *zunevideo* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *messaging* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *phone* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *bingweather* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *windowsstore* | Remove-AppxPackageGet-AppxPackage *windowsalarms* | Remove-AppxPackage