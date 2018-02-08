HP Launches Trio Of 10-Bit 4K Pro Monitors With USB-C (Updated)

Updated, 2/8/2018, 6:50am PT:HP has confirmed that all three monitors support HDCP 2.2 over the USB-C video input, which uses the DisplayPort 1.2 protocol. Also, all three monitors have the same configuration of connectors: two USB 3.0 downstream ports at the rear and one at the side (totaling three), and one USB-C downstream port with 15W charging capability at the side.
Original, 2/7/2018, 10:15am PT:
HP launched a trio of new professional monitors with USB-C input. The Z27, Z32, and Z43 bring convenient connectivity and accurate sRGB color to multiple screen sizes.
USB-C finally seems to be gaining traction as a display connection. Not only did we see a fair amount of monitors equipped with it at CES 2018, but we’ve also reviewed some. HP is adding to the growing list with its new Z27 (27”), Z32 (32”), and Z43 (43”) monitors. These are targeted for professional applications and all feature 4K IPS LCD panels with a native 10-bit color depth. This means 178° viewing angles--typical of IPS panels--and smoother color gradients in applications that can output 10-bit color. None of these are wide-gamut panels, however, and only have 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, so they’re not exactly up for photographic work.
All the monitors feature similar-looking but not functionally identical exterior designs. For ergonomic adjustments, you lose more with size. Only the Z27 has the full suite of adjustments (tilt, swivel, height, and rotation). The Z32 loses rotation, and the Z43 loses height adjustment as well. In case you’re not satisfied with that, all three have VESA mounts, so you can change the base. It’s a similar story when it comes to the screen bezels. Both the Z27 and Z32 feature narrow bezels, but the Z27 only has them on three sides, while the Z32 has them on all four. This makes the Z27 fine for stacking horizontally, but for a grid stacking, go with the Z32. The Z43 doesn’t have slim bezels.
As for video inputs, all three have the same combination of DisplayPort 1.2 (mini and full-size) and HDMI 2.0, along with the aforementioned USB-C input, which uses DisplayPort 1.2 as the video protocol. HP lists HDCP-compliance in its specs, but DisplayPort 1.2 doesn’t have native HDCP 2.2 support. We’ve contacted HP to clarify this. All three monitors can supply 65W of charging power to an attached notebook, or other device, through the USB-C port. For other connectors, the Z27 has an audio output and three USB 3.0 ports, the Z32 has three USB 3.0 ports, and the Z43 has four USB 3.0 ports.
If you’re in the market for a USB-C-equipped monitor, then know that LG also has similar offerings in 27, 32, and 43” sizes as well. They’re not all direct competitors for these HPs, though, and they don’t come with HP’s rather generous three year warranty and a zero bright sub-pixel guarantee. The HP Z27, Z32, and Z43 will be available imminently on HP’s website at $559, $899, and $799, respectively.
|Product
|Z27
|Z32
|Z43
|Panel Type & Backlight
|IPS with LED backlight
|IPS with LED backlight
|IPS with LED backlight
|Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
|24” 16:9
|32” 16:9
|43” 16:9
|Curve Radius
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Max Resolution & Refresh
|UHD (3840x2160) @ 60Hz
|UHD (3840x2160) @ 60Hz
|UHD (3840x2160) @ 60Hz
|FreeSync Range
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Native Color Depth & Gamut
|10-bit sRGB
|10-bit sRGB
|10-bit sRGB
|Response Time (GTG)
|8ms
|8ms
|8ms
|Brightness
|350 nit
|350 nit
|350 nit
|Speakers
|None
|None
|None
|Video Inputs
|(1) DisplayPort 1.2, (1) mini DisplayPort 1.2, (1) HDMI 2.0, (1) USB-C (DisplayPort 1.2)
|(1) DisplayPort 1.2, (1) mini DisplayPort 1.2, (1) HDMI 2.0, (1) USB-C (DisplayPort 1.2)
|(1) DisplayPort 1.2, (1) mini DisplayPort 1.2, (1) HDMI 2.0, (1) USB-C (DisplayPort 1.2)
|Audio
|Audio out
|None
|None
|USB
|(3) USB 3.0
|(3) USB 3.0
|(4) USB 3.0
|Power Consumption
|185W (maximum), 70W (typical), 0.5W (standby)
|185W (maximum), 70W (typical), 0.5W (standby
|205W (maximum), 95W (typical), 0.5W (standby)
|Panel Dimensions (WxHxD) w/base
|24.18 x 20.07 x 9.05"
|28.12 x 22.22 x 9.76"
|38.27 x 24.37 x 9.44"
|Panel Thickness
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Bezel Width
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Weight
|9.38kg
|12.16kg
|16.95kg
|Warranty
|3 year
|3 year
|3 year
So in summary these monitors are each pretty good? That's neat I guess, but I agree with Xajel in that I want to see the REALLY cool stuff like HDR and options for 21:9 aspect ratios. The other day there was a guy saying that he wants to see next generation display port and HDMI. Those would be cool things too.
While I'm sure these monitors are fine, it's not easy to get excited about something that doesn't rock the boat.
Exactly bro, Those are for pro users, and they will find these perfect for there needs.. but as a home user who loves both gaming and productivity I like to have more features not to overkill but something good from all, HDR, 100~120fps, IPS, G-Sync/FreeSync option, 21:9 aspect ratio & 3440x1440 (or 3840x1440). other features that is welcome but not a requirement like a USB 3.1 g2 hub with both Type-A and Type-C ports and a Power Delivery Type-C port to help charge the laptop.