HP’s Omen 27u Gaming Monitor Tackles 4K 144Hz With HDMI 2.1

HP has introduced a new member to its expanding 27-inch Omen family of gaming monitors, and it's called the Omen 27u. Whereas the Omen 27i offers a QHD resolution with a 165 Hz refresh rate and the Omen 27c does QHD/240 Hz (while throwing in a 1000R curve as well), the Omen 27u bumps the maximum resolution to 4K.

The monitor features an IPS panel and maxes out with a 144 Hz refresh rate (1ms response time) on PCs, which is typical for 4K gaming monitors. However, the Omen 27u supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate via HDMI 2.1,for current-generation consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. In addition, HP says that the 8-bit panel supports typical brightness of 450 nits, is DisplayHDR400 certified, covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut (99 percent sRGB) and even includes AMD FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive sync support.

If you're familiar with the Omen 27i and the Omen 27c, then the design language of the Omen 27u should be familiar to you. There are thin "micro-edge" bezels along all four sides and a diamond-shaped stand that is height-adjustable with a 130 mm range. The monitor is also tilt-adjustable, moving up to 20 degrees backward or 5 degrees forward (you won't find any adjustments for swivel or pivot).

As you might expect from a member of the Omen family, you'll find aRGB lighting along the diamond-shaped port-hub on the back and a point of light that fires down on the stand. In addition, the 16.8 million available colors are customizable using HP's Omen Light Studio.

Ports are plentiful on the Omen 27u, with one HDMI 2.1, one HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C, two USB-A 3.2 and a single 3.5mm audio-out jack. HP also includes stereo speakers.

Hewlett-Packard didn't give an exact release date for the Omen 27u but did say that it will arrive "this Spring" priced at $699.99.