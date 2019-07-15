HyperX Gaming Gear on Huge Prime Day Sale

HyperX has pulled out a full range of deals for Amazon Prime Day. The gaming brand has gear ranging from mechanical keyboards to sound cards and earbuds at discounted pricing. Here's a roundup of the company's best deals for Prime Day.

Console Gear

The ChargePlay Duo, which charges two Dualshock 4 controller simultaneously, and the ChargePlay Quad, which charges four Joy-Con controllers, both receive a deep 50% discount during the 48 hour sale.

Mechanical Keyboards

The spill-resistant Alloy Core RGB keyboard, which comes with plenty of RGB bling, stands out with its 40% discount over its normal MSRP. If you're after a fast, responsive keyboard, the Alloy Elite RGB fits the bill. HyperX has discounted several of the models, with choices of either blue, brown, or red switches, by 29%.

Mice

The Pulsefire FPS Pro comes with RGB lighting effects and six programmable buttons for a mere $29.99 during the sale.

PC Audio

Accessories

