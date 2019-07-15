Trending

HyperX Gaming Gear on Huge Prime Day Sale

HyperX has pulled out a full range of deals for Amazon Prime Day. The gaming brand has gear ranging from mechanical keyboards to sound cards and earbuds at discounted pricing. Here's a roundup of the company's best deals for Prime Day.

Console Gear

(Image credit: Amazon)

The ChargePlay Duo, which charges two Dualshock 4 controller simultaneously, and the ChargePlay Quad, which charges four Joy-Con controllers, both receive a deep 50% discount during the 48 hour sale.

Normal MSRPSale PriceDiscount
ChargePlay Duo$29.99$14.9950%
ChargePlay Quad$29.99$14.9950%
Cloud Earbuds$39.99$29.9925%
Cloud Stinger Core$39.99$24.9938%
CloudX Stinger Core$39.99$24.9938%
Cloud Stinger Wireless$99.99$69.9930%

Mechanical Keyboards

(Image credit: Amazon)

The spill-resistant Alloy Core RGB keyboard, which comes with plenty of RGB bling, stands out with its 40% discount over its normal MSRP. If you're after a fast, responsive keyboard, the Alloy Elite RGB fits the bill. HyperX has discounted several of the models, with choices of either blue, brown, or red switches, by 29%.

Normal MSRPSale PriceDiscount
Alloy FPS RGB$109.99$79.9927%
Alloy Elite RGB - Blue Switch$139.99$99.9929%
Alloy Elite RGB - Brown Switch$139.99$99.9929%
Alloy Elite RGB - Red Switch$139.99$99.9929%
Alloy Core RGB$49.99$29.9940%

Mice

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Pulsefire FPS Pro comes with RGB lighting effects and six programmable buttons for a mere $29.99 during the sale.

Normal MSRPSale PriceDiscount
Pulsefire Surge RGB$54.99$39.9927%
Pulsefire FPS Pro$44.99$29.9933%
Pulsefire Core$29.99$19.9933%

PC Audio

(Image credit: Amazon)

Normal MSRPSale PriceDiscount
Cloud Flight$159.99$99.9938%
Cloud - Silver$79.99$49.9938%
Cloud Revolver - Gun Metal$119.99$69.9942%
Cloud Stinger$49.99$39.9920%
QuadCast$139.99$99.9929%
Cloud Core$69.99$49.9929%
Cloud II - GM$99.99$69.9930%
Cloud II - Red$99.99$69.9930%

Accessories

Normal MSRPSale PriceDiscount
104 Pudding Keycap Set$24.99$17.9928%
Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound USB Card$29.99$19.9933%

