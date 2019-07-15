HyperX Gaming Gear on Huge Prime Day Sale

HyperX has pulled out a full range of deals for Amazon Prime Day. The gaming brand has gear ranging from mechanical keyboards to sound cards and earbuds at discounted pricing. Here's a roundup of the company's best deals for Prime Day.
Console Gear
The ChargePlay Duo, which charges two Dualshock 4 controller simultaneously, and the ChargePlay Quad, which charges four Joy-Con controllers, both receive a deep 50% discount during the 48 hour sale.
|Normal MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|ChargePlay Duo
|$29.99
|$14.99
|50%
|ChargePlay Quad
|$29.99
|$14.99
|50%
|Cloud Earbuds
|$39.99
|$29.99
|25%
|Cloud Stinger Core
|$39.99
|$24.99
|38%
|CloudX Stinger Core
|$39.99
|$24.99
|38%
|Cloud Stinger Wireless
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30%
Mechanical Keyboards
The spill-resistant Alloy Core RGB keyboard, which comes with plenty of RGB bling, stands out with its 40% discount over its normal MSRP. If you're after a fast, responsive keyboard, the Alloy Elite RGB fits the bill. HyperX has discounted several of the models, with choices of either blue, brown, or red switches, by 29%.
|Normal MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Alloy FPS RGB
|$109.99
|$79.99
|27%
|Alloy Elite RGB - Blue Switch
|$139.99
|$99.99
|29%
|Alloy Elite RGB - Brown Switch
|$139.99
|$99.99
|29%
|Alloy Elite RGB - Red Switch
|$139.99
|$99.99
|29%
|Alloy Core RGB
|$49.99
|$29.99
|40%
Mice
The Pulsefire FPS Pro comes with RGB lighting effects and six programmable buttons for a mere $29.99 during the sale.
|Normal MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Pulsefire Surge RGB
|$54.99
|$39.99
|27%
|Pulsefire FPS Pro
|$44.99
|$29.99
|33%
|Pulsefire Core
|$29.99
|$19.99
|33%
PC Audio
asd
|Normal MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Cloud Flight
|$159.99
|$99.99
|38%
|Cloud - Silver
|$79.99
|$49.99
|38%
|Cloud Revolver - Gun Metal
|$119.99
|$69.99
|42%
|Cloud Stinger
|$49.99
|$39.99
|20%
|QuadCast
|$139.99
|$99.99
|29%
|Cloud Core
|$69.99
|$49.99
|29%
|Cloud II - GM
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30%
|Cloud II - Red
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30%
Accessories
|Normal MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|104 Pudding Keycap Set
|$24.99
|$17.99
|28%
|Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound USB Card
|$29.99
|$19.99
|33%
For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on ssds, cpus, gpus and gaming laptops