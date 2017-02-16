Russian WWII Flight Simulator 'IL-2 Sturmovik' Getting VR Support In March

IL-2 Sturmovik is a little-known World War II flight simulator series developed by 1C Game Studios in Moscow. The game features accurate recreations of Russian WWII-era aircraft and the environments in which they flew. 1C Game Studios offers two versions of the game, Battle of Moscow and Battle of Stalingrad, and both versions are set to receive VR updates in the coming month.

In its latest blog, 1C Game Studios revealed that it has an internal build of IL-2 Sturmovik working with Valve’s Open VR API. The developer said that it got the simulation working on both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

1C Game Studios plans to run an internal beta test soon and expects to have VR support ready for the public in March. The developer said that the game’s visuals work in VR already, but adjustments must be made to improve performance before it’s ready to release the build publicly.

1C Game Studios sells Battle of Moscow and Battle of Stalingrad as separate games, but both are built on the same client and authorization system, which makes them compatible with each other in multiplayer gaming. Each version is available for $49. 1C Game Studios also offers premium editions of each game for $79, which include two additional plane models. The VR mode is a free update.