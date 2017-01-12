Intel’s Five New NUCs Feature Kaby Lake; Some With Thunderbolt 3 And Iris Plus Graphics

Intel debuted its new lineup of NUC small form factor (SFF) PCs at CES, which now sport new 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors, some of which will also come with Thunderbolt 3 support.

The five new SKUs offer three different CPUs and two varying sizes and storage configuration options. The NUCs can feature an Intel Core i3-7100U, i5-7260U, or i7-7567U processor. All of the devices sport a Type-C interface, but only NUCs with Core i5 and i7 CPUs support Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) data rates via the USB Type-C port, with Core i3 models supporting USB 3.1 speeds up to 10 Gbps. Additionally, only Core i5 and i7 versions of the new NUCs feature Intel Iris Plus Graphics, with the i3 offering only HD 620 graphics.

The I/O between the new NUCs is the same, with two USB 3.0 ports on the front and back (for a total of four, with one front port offering charging power) and the aforementioned Type-C interface. You can also connect to a display via the Type-C port on all of the NUCs, or by using the HDMI 2.0 interface. The DisplayPort that adorned previous versions of the Intel mini PCs has been removed in the new models.

There are two versions of the Core i3 and i5 offerings, one short (BNK) and one tall (BNH). However, the Core i7 is offered in only the larger chassis. The taller NUCs support 2.5-inch drives (and, therefore, Intel Optane) and an M.2 SATA or PCIe x4 SSD, whereas the shorter models can only accommodate an M.2 slot (Optane-free). Networking for all of the new Intel NUCs includes the company's I219V Gigabit Ethernet and its Wireless-AC 8260 NIC, which sports internal antennas to keep the overall footprint of the device low. The bigger NUCs measure in at 115 x 111 x 51 mm, and the shorter ones shrink the height down to 35mm with the same length and width.

The chassis also got a refreshed look in the form of a dark gray metal case. The previous versions were light gray, and the new look adds a cool factor to the lineup of Kaby Lake-equipped NUCs. Exact pricing and availability of the NUCs is not yet available, but they are set to launch in Q1 2017, so we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out.