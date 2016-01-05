These Are Lenovo's idea And Yoga Products For CES

In addition to the new Thinkpad series products and the gaming hardware, Lenovo is also introducing some other consumer gear at CES 2016. These include new idea series products and a new Yoga convertible.

ideapad 710S And 700

Of all the products in this announcement, the most ordinary are the ideapad 710S and 700. The 710S is a 13.3” notebook, whereas the 700 will exist in two forms: one with a 15.6” display and another with a slightly bigger 17.3” display. They both come with up to 6th Generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, up to 8 GB of memory, PCI-Express SSDs, JBL speakers and wireless AC connectivity.

710S 13.3" 700 15.6" 700 17.3" Display 13.3" Full HD 15.6" Full HD 17.3" Full HD CPU Up To 6th Gen Core i7 Up To 6th Gen Core i7 SV Up To 6th Gen Core i7 SV Graphics Optional Intel Iris Up To GTX 950M Up To GTX 940M RAM Up to 8 GB LP-DDR3 Up To 16 GB DDR4 Up To 16 GB DDR4 Storage Up to 256 GB PCI-E SSD 128/256GB SSD + 1 TB HDD or SSHD 128/256GB SSD + 1 TB HDD or SSHD Battery Up to 8 hours Up to 4 hours Up to 4 hours Dimensions 0.5", 2.6 lbs 0.89", 5.1 lbs 0.98", 5.98lbs

All the notebooks will have starting prices of $799. The 710S will be available in July in Platinum Silver, and the ideapad 700 will be available in June, colored Ebony Black or Chalk White.

Yoga 900S

Moving on, in the convertible space, Lenovo is introducing the Yoga 900S. This Yoga convertible follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, except that it comes with an Intel Core m7 CPU. It therefore won’t be quite as powerful as other units, but it will run cooler, but more importantly, it will have a longer battery life. Lenovo claimed that it will last for up to 10.5 hours. It packs up to 8 GB of LPDDR3 memory and up to a 512 GB PCIe SSD.

Additionally, it has a carbon fiber design, is just 0.5 inches thick, weighs 2.2 pounds, and has a 10-point multi-touch screen with WRITEit active pen support.

Pricing will start at $1099 when it hits shelves in March 2016, with Champagne Gold and Platinum Silver color options.

Yoga Mouse

Following its Yoga lingo, Lenovo also introduced the Yoga Mouse. The reason this is a Yoga mouse is because it is convertible: In one state it is a (somewhat) normal mouse, and if you give it a twist it will become a remote control. Its rechargeable battery should last about a month on a full charge.

It will be available in April 2016 for $69.99, with color options including Ebony Black, Platinum Silver, Champagne Gold, and Clementine Orange to match whichever color Yoga convertible you’re opting to pair it with.

ideacentre 610S

The ideacentre 610S is a particularly odd product. In essence, it is a PC with a built-in projector, although given its shape you may be tempted to call it a projector with a built-in PC. It's also about the size of a small coffee maker.

It is actually relatively powerful, too. Lenovo will pack it with up to a Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 750 Ti GPU, up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 2 TB HDD or a 128 GB SSD. With the inclusion of the GTX 750 Ti, this system could be used as a light 1080p gaming device.

The projector in the unit is made by Texas Instruments and has a 720p resolution. At 2.4 meters from the wall, it will produce a 100-inch image, although it is good for up to 110 inches. The projector is also detachable, but the system’s case is built so that it neatly fits on top.

In addition, the projector is also detachable. Video is streamed to the projector from the PC via Wi-Fi, so it can be disconnected from the system and still function. There is no battery inside the projector, so it still requires an outside power source.

When it hits in June, pricing will start at $849.

ideacentre AIO 510s

Wrapping things up, Lenovo also announced the ideacentre AIO 510S. This all-in-one PC features a very thin design, just 1.64 inches thick at its thickest point (excluding the stand, of course). The system will have a 23” multitouch FHD display, up to a Core i7 CPU, up to 16 GB of SODIMM DDR4 memory (there is only one SO-DIMM slot), a 256 GB SSD or 1 TB hard drive, and up to Nvidia GT930A graphics. Sound is provided by two 3W Stereo speakers.

The ideacentre 510S arrives in June, and it will start at $699.

