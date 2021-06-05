Liquid-Cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT Surfaces With Puny 120mm AIO Cooler

User from the Chiphell forums has spotted an interesting Radeon RX 6900 XT over in China. The Big Navi graphics card, forms part of a pre-built gaming PC on Tmall, features an exterior that's very similar to AMD's reference design, but with added liquid cooling.

The merchant listed the graphics card as the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC, claiming that it's a special edition SKU. The "LC" likely stands for liquid cooling. Although the seller didn't mention the manufacturer, he did claim that this variant offers 10% higher performance than your typical Radeon RX 6900 XT. The statement lends credence to the suspicion that this liquid-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT could be leveraging the Navi 21 XTXH silicon that has been specially binned for high clock rates.

The RDNA 2 graphics card's shroud exhibits two sleek, aluminium plates on both sides, implying that this is probably a strict liquid-cooled design rather than one of those hybrid setups that AMD's partners are so fond of. The illuminated Radeon logo still hands on the side, but it's accompanied by what appears to be a RGB LED bar for added eye candy.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC (Image credit: Tmall)

The single 120mm AIO radiator certainly raises an eyebrow, though. Graphics card vendors have released the custom Radeon RX 6900 XT models with 240mm and 360mm radiators. Furthermore, the The Radeon RX 6900 XT is a 300W graphics card so we doubt the Radeon-branded 120mm radiator will suffice. The cooling solution will probably have to work hard to keep the graphics card's temperatures under control and may end up being very noisy.

Whether the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC is employing the Navi 21 XTXH or not, the graphics card only commands a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors. A 700W power supply is still the minimum capacity recommended to feed the RDNA 2 graphics card.

The jury is still out on whether we'll see the Radeon RX 6800 XT LC outside of the Asian market. Nevertheless, the odds are that this SKU could be exclusive to OEMs or system integrators.