LiquidSky's Version 2.0 Adds Ad-Supported Plan, Updated Performance Packages

LiquidSky is still in its early stages, but the company just released version 2.0 of the new gaming streaming service. The update includes support for Windows PCs as well as new and updated payment plans.

LiquidSky users pay for the service with a monthly or pay-as-you-go plan. The company discussed an ad-supported plan in January, and now it’s available for users in lieu of paying money for the service. With this free alternative, you can earn up to 600 SkyCredits (the currency used for game time) per month to use. In order to earn these SkyCredits, you “must engage with ad partners,” which means that you’ll have to watch some advertisements during your gameplay.

If you signed up for the free plan, you’ll be allowed into the LiquidSky beta in “boarding groups” or small batches of users. Access to the software is based on “beta server and early ad inventory availability,” but even then, the company said that “the ability to earn free SkyCredits [is] not guaranteed at this time.” You can take a look at the differences for all three payment plans below.

In addition to a payment plan, you also get to choose from three “performance packages,” some of which received an upgrade. The company said that its Gamer and Pro packages now have up to four times the performance increase. The base Gamer package, which allows you to play games in 1080p with at least 30fps, uses 2GB of video memory, three virtual CPU cores, and 8GB of RAM. The middle Pro option will let you play at 60fps on 1080p. It uses 4GB of video memory, six virtual CPU cores, and 16GB of memory.

Last month, the company announced a partnership with AMD, which would bring the Vega GPU architecture to LiquidSky’s machines. However, the new increase in performance is not because of the new GPUs, which have yet to roll out. We were told that the it's the result of another partnership, this time with Nvidia, to use its server-based GPUs. Aside from the new plan and performance increase, other features in the new version include a reduction in latency as well as a new UI.



At the moment, LiquidSky works only on Windows PCs, although there are plans to support Android, Mac, and Linux devices in the future. The company will bring on additional features in the coming months. This will include support for DirectX 12, PC peripherals that support USB 2.0 and higher, implementation of a SkyLounge Community Hub, and the introduction of an Elite Performance Package that will provide framerates of up to 100fps.