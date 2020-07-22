Logitech and Herman Miller's $1,500 Gaming Chair Looks Comfortable as Heck

I don't know about you, but I've been working from home in a, to put it politely, very cheap chair. But Herman Miller and Logitech G have collaborated on a new gaming chair that it claims could help align players bodies and enable more healthy, natural movement. It also looks far less kitschy than many of the racing-style gaming chairs on the market. It launches today, but it carries Herman Miller's premium price tag; it will set you back $1,495.



The chair includes a cooling foam to support posture and reduce the heat you get from sitting on cushions while gaming for long periods, and what it calls "pixelated support," to distribute players' body weight evenly on the chair to enhance blood circulation and encourage movement.



Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Herman Miller, Logitech G) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Herman Miller, Logitech G) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Herman Miller, Logitech G)

It also uses what the companies call a BackFit Adjustment to line up with the curve of your spine, which should improve posture and align your head with the monitor.



Additionally, there are more expected features, arm rests with adjustable height and width, as well as easy changes to seat depth and height. There is no head rest or lumbar pillow. On Herman Miller's website, it says that you don't need them, as the chair has lumbar support built in and that sitting in the chair should mimic a standing posture, which doesn't need a headrest.



The chair has a 12-year warranty and is made in the United States. If we get the chance to test it, we'll let you know if it's worth the money.