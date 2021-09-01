Microsoft Is Holding a Surface Event on September 22

Microsoft appears to have some new Surface devices on the way soon. The company has sent out invites to an online event on Sept 22 for what appears to be new hardware, and possibly more details regarding Windows 11.

The accompanying image is of what looks like a Surface Pro with light blue light shooting from the screen, suggesting this will be Microsoft's first hardware running the new operating system.

Many rumors have swirled around Microsoft hardware in the last few months, including the possibility of a new Surface Duo with upgraded cameras and internals; a Surface Go 3, which may have recently shown up on Geekbench; and a new version of the Surface Book with a screen that slides forward into a tablet rather than detaches, allowing for more powerful components in the base of the machine. This would be similar to the design on some of Acer's Concept D laptops, and may possibly be considered part of the Surface Laptop line instead.



Of course, a Surface Pro 8 also seems to be a likely given, especially considering the image showing what appears to be a Surface Pro.



Microsoft is playing the event close to its vest, with no major hints or clues yet, other than that single image. But considering Windows 11 will debut shortly after on October 5, you can bet we'll hear about how Microsoft's hardware and new OS work together.



