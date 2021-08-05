Microsoft Teases New Windows 11 Snipping Tool, Dark Mode for Word

Microsoft teased an updated Windows 11 Snipping Tool meant to make it easier to capture and edit screenshots of the operating system's new user interface (hat-tip to ComputerBase) as well as a long-overdue dark mode for Word on Twitter yesterday.

Windows Insider Program members should be able to experiment with the new Snipping Tool soon, Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay tweeted, but he didn't offer a specific time frame for the redesigned utility's expected debut.

Here is a first look at the new #Windows11 Snipping Tool. Coming to #WindowsInsiders soon! Great work from the team #pumped pic.twitter.com/pvlhKp1EiaAugust 4, 2021 See more

The new utility appears to combine some of the features available in Windows 10's built-in Snipping Tool and the Snip & Sketch app found in the Microsoft Store, which should make it simpler for the average Windows 11 user to take better screenshots.

Speaking of screenshots: Microsoft also teased a new dark mode coming to Microsoft Word from its official Twitter account, and the social media manager responsible for that tweet was even less verbose than Panay was in his teaser:

Microsoft Word Dark Mode. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/gpzmiT60Q7August 4, 2021 See more

Responses to that tweet varied. Some folks pointed out how to enable dark mode in certain apps using various workarounds. Others asked for Microsoft to enable dark mode in Task Manager, Device Manager, and other default Windows apps.

And of course GitHub called out its parent company's lackluster dark mode reveal by re-sharing the grandiose video it used to announce its own shift in color scheme:

Call that a dark mode reveal? Don’t like to star our own repo, but this is how you should excelhttps://t.co/bx5SxZwlglAugust 4, 2021 See more

Microsoft started testing Word's new dark mode in February; now it seems it's almost ready to see the light of day. Or, well, you know what we mean. Hopefully the company doesn't wait until Windows 11's release to take pity on Word users' eyes.