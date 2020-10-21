New BIOS Raises Power Limit for EVGA's RTX 3080 and 3090 Cards

EVGA has released a new beta BIOS that raises the power limit to 500W, for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW and EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW GPUs. Prior to this new BIOS, the limit was set to 450W. The increase in wattage will allow for greater overclocking results on EVGA's version of these two powerful GPUs, which top our list of best graphics cards and have the highest scores on GPU benchmarks hierarchy.

According to EVGA, the new BIOS is only recommended for those who are looking to perform extreme overclocking. Outside of the increased wattage, the new BIOS does not offer any other benefits. So, unless you're competing in an overclocking contest, it's safer to disregard the new beta BIOS.

Several members over at the EVGA forums have already installed the BIOS and have been impressed with the results. A user posted a screen shot showing that they have been able to achieve a 119% power target.

(Image credit: EVGA Forums)

The beta BIOS for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 FTW GPUs can be downloaded via the links below. There are two files you'll need to download, one for when the BIOS toggle is in the normal position, and the other for when the BIOS toggle is switch to the OC position.

Please keep in mind that, anytime you flash a BIOS, do so with caution. If you aren't familiar with the process, you can possibly brick your GPU. (Usually you can recover, but only if you have a second GPU to use at the same time.)

Lastly, while there is a beta BIOS for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 (10G-P5-3895-KR), GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA (10G-P5-3897-KR), and GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA (24G-P5-3987-KR), there is not one currently available for the GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 (24G-P5-3985-KR).



EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3

BIOS 1 (Normal) | BIOS 2 (Overclocking)



EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA

BIOS 1 (Normal) | BIOS 2 (Overclocking)



EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA

BIOS 1 (Normal) | BIOS 2 (Overclocking)